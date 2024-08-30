Homeowners in the Tiaki Rise subdivision say they face anti-social behaviour and were threatened by a gang associate, after the final stage was sold to Kāinga Ora for social housing. Photo / Denise Piper
Tiaki Rise in Tikipunga is a 122-house development led by EB Developments, a company owned by Tauranga-based building company Barrett Group. The majority of the houses are being built by Barrett Homes.
The situation is amplified because Adam suffers from a rare disorder, a neurological condition called baroreceptor reflex failure, which means he has such extremes in blood pressure he can barely stand without fainting.
“When Tina was threatened I saw red. I staggered out with a cane, got pretty defensive and nearly passed out,” he said.
The incurable condition developed when Adam underwent treatment for throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. While his cancer is gone, the condition has left him unable to work.
“We didn’t see ourselves out on the street battling gang members,” he said. “It’s added an extreme level of stress.”
Tina and Adam said before they signed an agreement to buy in October 2021, they asked about the future of the subdivision and any potential social housing.
They were told there could be a few Kāinga Ora houses dotted around the neighbourhood.
It was not until a week before they moved into their house, in April 2023, they were told about stage four being sold to Kāinga Ora.
Adam said he has no problem with most social housing tenants but he disagrees with the way the Kāinga Ora houses are clustered together, rather than being spread throughout the development.
“I grew up in poverty - I’ve been homeless and desperate, and I would never stop someone having a home, but it’s nonsensical to choose to group all these houses together because you’re increasing the chance of there being problems.”
Tina said had the couple known about the Kāinga Ora development, they would not have bought their house. They now cannot afford to sell, after being told by a real estate agent their home is worth $100,000 less than what they paid.
Adam and Tina allege changes to the covenants between the early stages and their own stage meant Barrett Homes had been planning to sell to Kāinga Ora earlier than it let on.
Another Tiaki Rise homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, also felt Barrett Homes went back on its assurances it would not sell out to Kāinga Ora.
The homeowner signed up in 2022 and was told homes would not be social housing. She believed that changed when the housing market slowed and the developer had to consider all options.
The woman said crime has increased in the area, including a flatmate’s car being stolen outside their house.
Her home’s value has also dropped, with real estate agents admitting buyers are concerned about the social housing, she said.
Homes about providing for need, Barrett Homes says
Barrett Homes said it did not know Kāinga Ora would buy the homes until the deal was done. However, it has no regrets about the partnership, which is providing good-quality homes in an area where there is a shortage.
Maree Melton, Barrett Homes national hub general manager, said Whangārei needs an extra 20,100 homes by 2051, according to Te Rautaki Whare o Whangārei, Whangārei District Housing Strategy.
“Our communities face a shortage of housing both to buy and to rent. We are proud to be building good quality homes as one small part of solving that very large problem.”
Melton said there is still demand for Tiaki Rise, with sites moving quickly and just two lots remaining in the 122-lot development.
“Kāinga Ora buying stage four was not planned. We were approached. But we understand the huge need for social housing and we are proud of the outcome,” she said.
“Barrett Homes would definitely work with Kāinga Ora again. We have a good working relationship with Kāinga Ora, they do a difficult job well, and they have been professional to deal with.”