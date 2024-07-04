Whangārei Mayor: Government’s housing push a ‘logical approach’

Cocurullo said Whangārei had an urgent housing need and the Government plans supported addressing this further.
He, however, cautioned that the council would need a realistic approach to housing growth, making sure the city’s sewerage pipes, drinking water and stormwater infrastructure could cope.
Whangārei is one of 13 New Zealand cities being directed to greater housing growth under the new Government plans - along with Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Napier-Hastings, Nelson, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Queenstown, Rotorua and Tauranga.
The Government said WDC would need to have housing growth targets as part of the new Government push. It will also have to put 30-year housing growth enablement in its District Plan, using high population growth projections.
New rules are also being brought in around how the council calculates future housing capacity needs.
The Government will mandate if councils do not appropriately comply.
Cocurullo said Whangārei had already in place growth strategies.
The council would soon be asking people for their feedback on a new future development strategy.
He said the council had already been using higher 2.5% annual population growth rate projections to calculate demand since 2019.
There were urban growth limits around Whangārei.
But planned new areas for potential housing growth, such as Springs Flat to the north of the city, had been identified for development as demand grew, he said.
The Government is also pushing towards the council being more accommodating of applications from developers to change District Plan zoning to allow for housing development where it would otherwise be banned.
Cocurullo said the council had been encouraging of housing development.