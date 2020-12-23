Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Mangawhai to host qualifying spectacle

The top two qualifiers in each section will play off at the completion of the round-robin event. Photo / File

The third round of Bowls3Five was completed last week and the current frontrunners for the playoffs are Kensington 2 and Mangawhai in section one, while Hikurangi and Kensington 4 are in section two.

The top two qualifiers in each section will play off at the completion of the round-robin event. The next round will be played at Mangawhai on Wednesday, January, 20. Start time will be 6.30pm to enable players who work full time to get to the venue.

The winner of this event will then play the winner from the Far North Centre, with the winner of the New Zealand final taking part in the televised version of Bowls3Five in 2021.

A reminder to bowlers - entries for the Centre fours men and women are now being accepted. With holidays ahead and the New Zealand national tournament being played over the New Year as singles and pairs, don't forget to enter your team for this major event now.

Club fixtures over the holiday period are as follows:

Sunday: Kensington MX pairs, Mangawhai 1-5 AC classic fours

Tuesday: Mangawhai AC 4s (three non-bowlers per team)

Saturday (Jan 2): National singles and pairs start

Sunday (Jan 3): Mamaranui MX triples

Tuesday (Jan 5): Waipū men's pairs, Mangawhai 2x4x2 MX pairs

Wednesday (Jan 6): Leigh AC triples

Thursday (Jan 7): Ngunguru AC 2x4x2 pairs.

May I take this opportunity to wish all a very Merry Christmas, and happy and prosperous New Year. Thank you for your contributions to this column and I will be back in the New Year.