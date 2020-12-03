Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Sevens winners bound for NZ finals

The winner of this weekend's inter-club sevens will compete in the New Zealand finals later in the season. Photo / File

Places at the New Zealand finals will be up for grabs this weekend as the Centre inter-club sevens for men and women are contested. The winners will contest the national finals later in the season.

This event is played as singles, pairs and fours - clubs please note that there have been changes in some venues.

Men - section one (day one at Onerahi, day two at Waipū): Whangārei 1, Waipū, Kensington, One Tree Point, Mangawhai, Onerahi 1; section two (day one at One Tree Point, day two at Mangawhai): Kamo, Hikurangi, Arapohue, Whangārei 2, Onerahi 2, Mangawhai 2

Women - (day one at Mangawhai, day two at Kensington): Kensington 1, Kensington 2, Kamo, Waipū, Hikurangi, Mangawhai

Play starts at 8.45am at all venues. Clubs don't forget your markers.

Last weekend the Northland and Far North Representatives played their annual competition for the Plymouth Publications Trophy.

At Kerikeri, the Northland men were successful in premier one by eight matches to two. In premier two, Northland had success 7-3.

At Kaikohe, the Northland premier women won 7-3 and the Far North were successful in premier two 6-4.

The 1-5 year men and women competed at Kensington and it was success for Northland 12-2 (men) and 8-6 for the women.

The conditions were not ideal, however, great bowls were played by everyone and there is plenty for the selectors from both Centres to review before the next competition in the New Year.

Next weekend sees the Centre open triples for men and women being played. Entries closed Thursday but entries will be accepted from the Centre website until 5pm today.

Coming events

Tuesday: Waipū men's triples;

Wednesday: Leigh men's triples; Bowls3Five at Whangārei (6pm)

Thursday: Maungaturoto AC fours

Friday: Kamo AC triples, Whangārei AC triples (5.30pm)

Saturday: Ruawai MX drawn triples

Sunday: Whangārei Bowls3Five AC triples