Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Cock of the North trophy on the line

Roger File (seen here) will play for Northland's 1-5 Year reps against the Far North at Kensington next weekend. Photo / File

Next Sunday sees the Northland men and women competing in representative fixtures against Far North for the 'Cock of the North' trophy.

Premier 1 and 2 men will play in Kerikeri and the premier 1 and 2 women in Kaikohe. Play starts at 9.30am.

Players selected are:

Men: Jason Webb, Alistair Trimmer, Trevor Reader, Paul Wightman, David Hood, Dean McMurchy, Brook Tippett, Carlson Barnett, Paul Shotter, George Lyddiard, Patrick Lewis, Larry Vallance, Paul Price, David Frame, Richard Naera, Garry Fraser.

Women: Ann Muir, Carol Neeley, Chris Budge, Dawn Owens, Diane Strawbridge, Karina Cooper, Leanne Stewart, Maree Attwood, Patricia Murray, Diane Klomp, Eva Chrol, Jenny Hardie, Jill Stewart, Judy MacKenzie, Lynette Springett, Mona Guttenbeil, Pam Brewster, Wendy Sarjeant.

The Northland 1-5 Year representative teams will also be competing against Far North, however, their venue is Kensington. Play starts at 9.30am.

We are looking for three more markers for the first two rounds. Any volunteers, please contact Ann Muir or Gwen Lawson as soon as possible.

The Northland teams are:

Men: Roger File, John Wilde, David Warren, Grant Jones, Keith Stewart, Kevin Judson, Shane Judson, Scott Morrison, Keith McFarlane, Keith Lineham, Lew Hill.

Women: Fran Waterhouse, Janice Little, Barbara Hopper, Christine Lineham, Sue Belin, Anita Peachey, V.Charity, Heather Conaghan, Sheryl Ball, Sarah Child.

Best of luck to all teams.

The Bowls3Five competition for mixed triples teams started at Kensington last Wednesday night with 12 teams in action.

It was an enjoyable night with many matches going to a tie-breaker end, when sets were shared one a piece.

This event continues on Wednesday, December 9 at Bowls Whangārei. Play starts at 6pm.

Club events for next week are:

Saturday: Leigh men's triples, Onerahi AC triples

Sunday: Whangārei AC Pairs;

Monday: Kitty Hawk men at Waipū

Tuesday: Kamo AC triples

Wednesday: Arapohue men's pairs, Maungatapere AC triples, Mangawhai women's classic

Thursday: Kensington men's triples, Mangawhai women's classic

Friday: One Tree Point AC triples

Saturday/Sunday (Dec 4-5): Centre inter-club 7s tournament for men and women.