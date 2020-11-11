Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Defence Force training for Northland teens, Makers' Market in Towai

9 minutes to read

Recruits in the Youth Life Skills Services Academy programme line up for instruction at Te Haumi Beach near Paihia.

Northern Advocate
BAY NEWS BITES

Crawling up a steep hill with a loaded pack on your back is not everyone's idea of advancement but 70 Year 13 kids in two groups did just that in the Far North recently.

They

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.