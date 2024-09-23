The boy's sister said she witnessed her brother being beaten on multiple occasions. Photo / 123RF
WARNING: This article discusses allegations of child abuse and may be upsetting to some readers.
A mother who was flagged twice to Oranga Tamariki for hitting her children is now facing more serious allegations, including strangling her son until he turned purple.
The mother, who has name suppression to protect the identity of the children, is on trial at the Whangārei District Court for 11 charges of violence towards her children – predominantly against her son.
The mother of three was reportedly often alone with the children, all under 12 years old at the time, while the father was working.
Oranga Tamariki was first alerted about the son having a cut on his head in 2018.
The trial is expected to last a week before Judge Philip Rzepecky.
