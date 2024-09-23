Assault charge

A man is facing charges following a report of a grievous assault in Moerewa on Saturday.

Police were called to a property at Taumatamakuku Cr at around midday.

One person received injuries but they declined medical attention, a police spokesperson said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on Friday.

Psychedelic incident

A young Northland man is in a critical condition in hospital after a drug-induced incident in the Far North on Saturday. The man reportedly became heavily intoxicated after ingesting a psychedelic drug, a police spokesperson said.

About 4pm in the seaside community of Cable Bay, the man allegedly damaged vehicles with members of the public inside in two separate incidents.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt, but this was a terrifying incident for the victims who had their cars damaged while they were inside,” the police spokesperson said. “It has also been distressing for the man’s whānau.” The man was flown to hospital in a critical condition.

Copper thieves

Two alleged burglars weren’t able to spout off from a construction site in Waitangi on Wednesday.

The pair were arrested after extensive patrolling by police. Mid North response manager Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt says the initial burglary was reported around 4.25am.

“A frontline unit attended the construction site on Tau Henare Drive and found copper piping had been removed from the site,” he said.

“The stolen goods had been relocated outside the construction site with the offenders nowhere to be seen.”

That wasn’t the end of the matter for police, though.

“Extensive inquiries were carried out in the surrounding area by our staff. The two alleged offenders were found trying to conceal themselves underneath the Waitangi Bridge.”

The men swapped copper piping for steel handcuffs and both men, aged 35 and 47, will face the Kaikohe District Court on burglary charges.



