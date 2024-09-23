Disabled parking fines
Drivers who misuse Far North mobility parking spaces will face a fine of $750 – up from $150 – as part of central government’s changes to infringement fees.
The new fees from October 1 are the first increases in parking infringement fees in two decades. Fees for towing and impoundment are also rising in line with inflation.
The coalition Government’s Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston said the increase for wrongly parking in a disability parking space reflects the seriousness of the offence, describing those who misuse disability spaces as “the epitome of arrogance”.
Nearly 40 parking infringements will see fines increased including overstaying in a parking area, parking without due care and attention, parking a non-electric vehicle in an area for charging electric vehicles, parking on a pedestrian crossing, obstructing an entrance or exit of a driveway, failure to dip headlights when the vehicle is parked, parking in a loading zone, and parking on broken yellow lines.