Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: One Tree Point hosts top junior pairs

Keith Lineham, seen here bowling for Mangawhai, will take part in the 1-5 year pairs competition this weekend. Photo / File

This weekend is given over to junior bowlers, when the 1-5 year pairs for men and women will be played at One Tree Point on Saturday and the post-section play at Waipū on Sunday.

Sixteen teams have entered, eight men's and eight women's teams. Play starts at 8.45am, and all players are asked to report at 8.15am so they have time to play trial ends.

Teams entered are:

Women: S.Renes, Anita Peachy, Linda Wakelin, Sue Belin, Janice Little, Sarah Childs, Diane West, Elaine Hamber

Men: Gordon Wright, Kevin Judson, Errol Conaghan, Paul Price, Keith Lineham, David Warren, Lew Hill, Roger File

The next major event on the calendar is the Bowls3Five mixed triples, which are due to start on Wednesday, November 25 at 6pm. Clubs are reminded that entries close on November 18. Please enter through the centre office with entry fee.

This event will be followed by a representative day on Sunday, November 29 where Northland will take on Far North in the 1-5 year division. This will be played at Kensington greens starting at 9.30am.

The Northland premier men 1 and 2 teams will play at Opononi and the premier women will play at Kaikohe on the same day. Teams for this event will be published next week in this column.

Upcoming club events:

Saturday: Ruawai 2x4x2 AC pairs

Saturday/Sunday: Onerahi bonus AC triples

Tuesday: Dargaville MX triples (single entry)

Wednesday: Kensington AC 2x4x2 half-day pairs

Thursday: Mt Manaia AC triples, Waipū AC triples

Friday: Kamo MX sixes

Saturday/Sunday (November 21/22): Club championships