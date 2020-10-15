Gwen Lawson, Northland bowls: Centre Championship Pairs on this weekend

Last year's winners are not in the Centre Championship Pairs field this weekend having to withdraw because of other family commitments. Photo / File

This weekend the Centre Championship Pairs will be played for men and women. A new champion will be found in the men's section as last years' winners are not in the field after having to withdraw because of other family commitments.

MEN: DRAWN AT MAUNGATUROTO:

J. Ridling, Kamo; G. Herbert, Kens; D. McMurchy, Onerahi; K. Robinson, Maunga; T. Johnstone, Whg; D. Young, OTP; K. Stewart, Mangawhai; T. Reader, Whg; T. Gowie, Mangawhai; C. Barnett, Arapohue; Carl VanHaaften, Kens; B. Walsh, Ngunguru; L. Richmond, Kens.; P. Price, Whg.

DRAWN AT LEIGH:

J. Carruthers, OTP: R. Thompson, Kens: B. Hagger Leigh; A. Smith, Mangawhai; D. Hopper Kens; C. Edmiston, Whg; D. Brewster, Whg; D. Frame, Mangawhai; J. Dunn, Onerahi; J. Webb, Arapohue; L. Michell, Leigh; S. Mitchell, Hika; P. Wightman, Mangawhai; M. Lennan, Leigh; T. Moyle, OTP; T. Webb, Arapohue.

WOMEN: DRAWN AT MANGAWHAI:

SECTION 1: P. Warth, Kens; L. Stewart, Hika; S. Childs, Waipu; J. Rutledge, Mangawhai; P. Murray, Kens; A. Halls, Onerahi; B. Seddon, Kens; S. Stirling, Kens; W. Sarjeant, Mangawhai; J. MacKenzie, OTP; D. Strawbridge, Kens; M. Yovich, Kamo.

SECTION 2: J. Walker, Waipu; A. Muir, Kens; E. VanHaaften, Kens; C. Neeley, Kamo; C. Downs, Kens; D. Klomp, Kens; D.Robinson, Mangawhai; M. Guttenbeil, Mangawhai; M. Timoti, Hika; S. Rokstad, Kens.

Latest reporting time is 8.30am. Trial ends must be played before the starting time of 8.45am. Post-section play will be at Mangawhai on Sunday.

Bowls New Zealand have a great write up on the Mangawhai Club on their website this week. Bowlers and others should take a look and see how well a bowling club can progress with the foresight of a group of members taking the lead. Go to www.bowlsnewzealand.co.nz to view.

Reminder to players that the next Centre event is the Open Singles Championship to be played October 31-November 1. Entries close next Thursday, October 22. Don't forget that you must provide a marker for each entry or the entry fee goes up by $25 per player.

Entry forms have also been sent to clubs regarding the Bowls3Five Mixed triples and the Centre Interclub 7s. These events are both club nominations so if you are interested in playing put your name forward at your club now.

Club events for next week:

Tuesday 20: Ngunguru AC Triples; Wednesday 21 Maungatapere MX Triples; Thursday 22 – Hikurangi AC Triples; 24-25 Club Championships.