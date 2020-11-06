Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Trevor Reader and Patricia Murray star in singles

Karina Cooper (left) gave a great effort to reach the final before falling to Patricia Murray. Photo / File

Last weekend, 30 men and 22 women took part in the centre open singles for 2020.

Twelve men and nine women qualified for post-section play.

Other than a heavy downpour about 4pm on Saturday, the weather was good enough for the section play to be completed and then post-section on Sunday was held in fine weather.

Congratulations to Trevor Reader (Whangārei) and Patricia Murray (Kensington) on winning the events. Both finals were played in good spirit, very good games for the numerous spectators to watch and both finals resulted in the same results: 21-18 for Reader over his clubmate David Hood, and 21-18 for Murray over Karina Cooper, from Kamo.

In the men's final, Reader led 11-4 in the race to 21 after nine ends. After 15 ends, Hood had made a comeback and the score was 13-12 to Reader.

A four and a one-shot advantage on the next two ends saw Reader take the lead and although Hood scored a three on the 21st end, a two on the 20 end and one shot on the 22nd end gave Reader the win. This was title number 17 for Reader.

Men's results:

Round 1:

J.Dunn (Onerahi) beat G.Wright (Kensington) 19-18.

T.Reader (Whangārei) beat K.Robinson (Maungaturoto) 21-13.

J.Carruthers (One Tree Point) beat C.Van Haaften (Kensington) 21-10.

C.Claridge (Whangārei) beat S.Smith (Whangārei) 21-15.

Round 2:

D.Brewster (Whangārei) beat D.Frame (Mangawhai) 21-8.

D.Hood (Whangārei) beat G.Lyddiard (Kensington) 21-19.

T.Reader beat J.Dunn 21-11.

J.Carruthers beat C.Claridge 20-19.

Round 3:

D.Hood beat D.Brewster 21-2.

T.Reader beat J.Carruthers 21-18.

Final:

T.Reader beat D.Hood 21-18.

In the women's section, Murray shot out to a 12-4 lead after 11 ends and a 17-9 lead after 15. A comeback of 11 shots in the next six ends saw the scores all even at 18 apiece 20 ends.

Three singles on the next ends, when the player holding shot changed almost with every bowl, then gave the win to Murray by 21-18. This was a 13th title for Murray. Cooper is still in the junior ranks and it was a credit to her to reach the final.

Women's results:

Round 1:

C.Neeley (Kamo) beat D.Owens (Kensington) 20-7.

Round 2:

J.Little (Kensington) beat C. Lineham (Mangawhai) 21-16.

K.Cooper (Kamo) beat W.Sarjeant (Mangawhai) 21-16.

P.Murray (Kensington) beat C.Downs (Kensington) 21-19.

D.Strawbridge (Kensington) beat C.Neeley (Kamo) 21-8.

Round 3:

K.Cooper beat J.Little 21-16.

P.Murray beat D.Strawbridge 21-18.

Final:

P.Murray beat K.Cooper 21-18.

Three junior women and one man qualified for this event. Congratulations to you all on excellent bowls. Thank you very much to the host clubs for this event, Onerahi, One Tree

Point and Mangawhai (two days). Many thanks also to the markers who responded to our request for help, and to umpires and controllers over the weekend.

The next event is the junior 1-5 year open pairs to be played on November 14-15. Entries have been slow and the closing date for entries is today. Remember that players from different clubs are permitted to play together in this event. Go to the Bowls Northland website to enter now.

Next week, the Chartered Clubs tournament for women will be played at Mt Maunganui. We wish those competing every success.

Clubs are reminded that entries close next week for the Bowls3Five inter-club mixed triples. Get your entries in to the centre office now with the entry fee. This is a midweek competition and played as a twilight event.

The winners of this event will go on to represent Northland in regional play and then onto a NZ final to find the teams to compete in the televised version of Bowls3Five which is currently being played on Sky TV on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Upcoming tournaments:

Saturday/Sunday: Mangawhai men's fours.

Tuesday: Arapohue MX triples, Maungakaramea AC triples.

Thursday: Hikurangi AC triples.

Friday: Whangārei AC triples (5.30pm).

Saturday (November 14): Ruawai AC 2x4x2 pairs.

Saturday/Sunday (November 14-15): Onerahi Bonus C Triples, Centre junior 1-5 year pairs.