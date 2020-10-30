Gwen Lawson: Northland bowls column: Centre singles champs set to star

Those competing in the centre open championships singles this weekend will be hoping the winds blow in their favour when they hit the greens. Photo / File

The highlight of the weekend will be the centre open championships singles, being held at various clubs throughout the area. Latest reporting time is 8.30am.

For those who qualify, post-section play will be at the Mangawhai Club on Sunday. Every player is required to provide a marker. If no marker is provided, then the entry fee will be $45 per player.

Men drawn at Mangawhai:

Green A: D.Frame, D.McMurchy, D.Brewster, G.Lyddiard, G.Wright, J.Webb, K.Lineham, K.Stewart, K.Robinson, P.Wightman, R.Ballinger, R.Naera, S.Summers, S.Smith.

Green B: M.Haslam, D.Hood, R.Burgin, S.Judson, P.Shotter, J.Carruthers, W.Whitburn, J.Rynne, B.Roberts, C.Claridge, J.Dunn, P.Price, S.MacDonald, D.Smith, T.Reader, C.Van Haaften



Women drawn at Onerahi (Please note that I have one vacancy in this section, please contact events manager):

C.Budge, D.Klomp, L.Stewart, C.Downs, A.N.Other, C.Neeley, C.Lineham, D.Owens, J.MacKenzie, M.Guttenbeil.

Women drawn at Whangārei:

K.Cooper, P.Murray, M.Attwood, S.Renes, K.Warburton, B.Hopper, S.Childs, W.Sarjeant, D.Haslam, J.Little, A.Muir, D.Strawbridge.

The national finals of Bowls3Five continue on television for the next seven weeks with two games each Tuesday and Wednesday, starting from 5pm. Watch some of the elite of bowls take part in this event.

Entries close next Thursday, November 5, for the junior (1-5 year) pairs for men and women. Entries are currently coming in slowly. Clubs please ensure that you remind your junior bowlers that this event is conducted especially for them and assist them to enter if necessary.

Clubs are also reminded that entries for the Bowls3Five inter-club mixed triples which start on Wednesday, November 25 and the inter-club sevens for men and women are currently being accepted.

Club tournaments for next week:

Sunday: Whangārei Bowls3Five AC triples

Tuesday: Waipū AC triples

Wednesday: Maungatapere MX triples

Thursday: Dargaville AC triples;

Friday: One Tree Point men's triples

Saturday/Sunday (Nov 7/8): Mangawhai men's fours