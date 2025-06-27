It involves eight 1km runs interspersed with eight functional workout stations, including a 1000m stint on the SkiErg, pushing 152kg in the 50m sled push, pulling 105kg in the sled pull, burpee broad jumps and a 1000m row.
There are also 100m lunges with a sandbag on your back, the “farmer’s carry” with 48kg of kettlebells and Bob’s favourite: the wall balls, which involve full squats and throwing a heavy medicine ball at a wall.
Each race is hosted indoors, so spectators can encourage participants, who start at varying times and finish at their own pace.
The Warrens finished in two hours and one minute and were “had it”, Bob said.
They were supported at the event by Chris and personal trainer Gary-John Hill, who trains them several times a week at his Kerikeri gym, The Fitness Lab.
Hill, who is known as GJ, said the Warrens were “incredible”.
“They did amazing.
“Just to get it done is an effort in itself.”
Though the Warrens say they “aren’t elite athletes”, they have completed plenty of Kerikeri half marathons, and Bob has done a couple of full marathons over the years.