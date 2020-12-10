Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Hikurangi and Kensington bowlers to represent Tai Tokerau

Representatives from the Hikurangi and Kensington bowling clubs with take on the country's best bowlers in April next year. Photo / File

Last weekend the Centre completed the interclub sevens competition with the winners to represent Northland at the national interclub finals to be played in Christchurch in April, 2021.

Eighteen sides made up of a singles player, a pair and a four represented their club in this event.

The women's event was played as a round-robin with the Hikurangi team winning the competition the event for a second year in a row. Runners-up were Kensington 1 with Kamo in third place.

The men's event was played in two sections with the winner of each playing off in the final at the Waipū greens. Successful in the final were the Kensington men with Arapohue the runners-up.

The winning combinations were:

Women: Leanne Stewart (Singles), Manu Timoti and Diane Lawrence (pairs), and Frances Clark, Gwen Lawson, Savanna Lauder and Betty Mitchell (fours).

Men: George Lyddiard (singles), Carl Van Haaften and Grant Bush (pairs), and Tim Apaapa, John Jamieson, Garry Seddon and John Hooson (fours).

This weekend 32 teams will battle for the Centre open triples titles. Three venues are being used and the draw is:

Men (at Onerahi): D.Young, E.Koroi, T.Reader, K.Robinson, C.Van Haaften, D.Brewster, R.Burgin, T.Gowie, J.Dunn, T.Moyle.

Men (at Kensington): I.Bowick, T.Webb, P.Wightman, K.Lineham, M.Curran, G.Herbert, J.Jamieson, P.Price, A.Trimmer, S.Nelson.

Women (at Whangārei): K.Wintle, L.Stewart, A.Muir, J.Rutledge, P.Murray, P.Warth, D.Goldsmith, M.Yovich, J.Moyle, M.Attwood, K.Warburton, J.Hardie

Play starts at 8.45am and post-section will be at Onerahi on Sunday.

Club tournaments this week

Saturday: Ruawai MX drawn triples

Sunday: Whangārei Bowls3Five AC triples

Tuesday: Hikurangi AC 2x4x2 pairs

Wednesday: Bowls3Five (third round) at Kamo

Saturday/Sunday (Dec 19-20): Club Championships

Sunday (Dec 20): Arapohue MX drawn single entry