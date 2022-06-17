Northland businesswoman Deb Shepherd says having a tidy house is beneficial to your mental health. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northland businesswoman Deb Shepherd says having a tidy house is beneficial to your mental health. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northland woman Deb Shepherd is a self-confessed "neat freak" who has always loved tidying and cleaning.

Now the altruistic mother-of-two has turned her knack of "turning chaos into calm" into a new business called Done and Dusted Declutter Service.

And it's changing lives.

"A lot of people are too embarrassed by their mess," she said.

"You have to be kind and gentle with them.

"It's just what I do, it's no big deal, but for these people it means the world.

"It lifts a weight off their shoulders and frees their minds.

"It's life-changing for them."

Shepherd is an experienced fundraiser and founder of the Angel Project, a not-for-profit organisation aimed at helping people in need, particularly sick children.

She has always given to worthy causes, and once auctioned a diamond and sapphire ring on Trade Me, raising $522 which was donated to the Rescue Helicopter Appeal.

Her own house is a shining example of tidiness and order and her car sports the personalised number plate Decluta.

Deb Shepherd is Northland's version of Japanese decluttering guru Marie Kondo. Photo / KonMari website

She has even been likened to Marie Kondo, a Japanese decluttering queen who achieved worldwide fame for her gentle and minimalist tidying methods of keeping the stuff that brings you joy and tossing the rest.

"I've always been a tidy, organised person," Shepherd said.

"I don't like mess.

"You can't think straight when you're surrounded by mess and clutter."

It was while helping a friend, Kerikeri artist Monika Welch, declutter her entire house over one week that a lightbulb went off in her head.

"I realised, I love cleaning and decluttering and Monika said 'why don't you turn it into a business?'"

Since she launched the business on social media in May, Shepherd has decluttered several houses, a number of individual rooms and a caravan.

She offers initial one-hour consultations to see what's needed, then works with the client to go through each room or the entire house.

Together they tackle one area at a time, putting items into separate piles bound for the local op shop of choice, the rubbish bin, or finding a better place for them in the house.

Shepherd said initially it's hard for people to let go of their possessions.

Deb Shepherd is changing lives with her new decluttering business based in the Far North. Photo / Jenny Ling

"You have to be ruthless.

"You have to think 'do I use this, does this make me happy'? Am I going to miss it if it's not here?

"If something has been in the cupboard for a year, it means you haven't used it and won't miss it.

"But it's not like I go in and throw away their crap, I gently encourage them to let items go that don't serve a purpose.

"Once they get into it, it gets easier. Life flows better."

Shepherd said people employ her Kerikeri-based service for a number of reasons, including getting their home ready for sale, clearing out a deceased estate, moving house or freeing up space for a new office or playroom.

"I like the challenge, the messier the better.

"When they've got a mess, it's really depressing and it gets worse and people don't know where to start.

"When I come along, I give them encouragement and support."

Research has shown getting rid of excess stuff can benefit people's mental health by making them feel calmer, happier, and more in control.

A tidier space can make for a more relaxed mind.

Decluttering is beneficial for your physical health too, by reducing dust, mould and mildew, which may trigger asthma and allergies.

A messy bedroom before Deb got her hands on it. Photo / Supplied

Welch said her entire house was transformed in May when she and Shepherd worked together on the epic tidy-up.

Welch had been ill for 10 months and lacked the energy for everyday tasks, and also admitted to having had some "collecting issues".

Old or disused clothing and CDs, furniture, linen, books and art supplies were either put in the bin, given away or taken to the op shop.

The clean-up has made a huge difference in many ways, she said.

After Deb worked her decluttering magic. Photo / Supplied

"I've got all this extra space; visually it's beautiful," Welch said.

"But emotionally and psychologically there's all this clarity and a burden has lifted.

"I recommend everyone do it because it's like therapy.

"It's encouraging to get rid of stuff you've stored for a rainy day, things you've never used in years.

"The main thing is in your head; how good you feel."

This spare room was so cluttered Deb had to climb over things to get inside. Photo / Supplied

Welch said the process has been "100 per cent life changing".

She has continued to maintain her tidy home and has been inspired to think of new projects.

She has also found space to set up a sewing room and her boarder now has a "beautiful bedroom".

"You think it's about getting rid of stuff but it's about clearing your head and heart and new projects come to life.

"It's created calmness and clarity; now when I wake up in the morning I just walk down the hall and look at all these beautiful rooms smiling and I go and put the jug on."

The homeowner has a functioning bedroom again. Photo / Supplied

Northland District Health Board psychology professional leader Dr Odette Miller said there were many reasons homes become cluttered.

"Some reasons people describe include feeling they lack time, lack enjoyment sorting stuff, feel distressed deciding what to get rid of, or feel distressed when they get rid of items.

"Research suggests that household clutter can be a chronic stressor for some people that impacts negatively on their family relationships and parenting."

Help is available via your GP and there are wellbeing services and resources on Northland's wellbeing website Hauora Kotahitanga https://www.northlandwellbeing.org.nz, Dr Miller said.