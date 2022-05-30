Whangārei District Council Youth Advisory Group members from left to right; Aorangi Hetaraka, Trent Taylor, Takaimaania Ngata-Henare and Anna Jung. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

Whangārei District Council Youth Advisory Group members from left to right; Aorangi Hetaraka, Trent Taylor, Takaimaania Ngata-Henare and Anna Jung. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

Public embarrassment at school and home is preventing Northland youths from accessing mental health services, while data shows they're faring the worst.

Twenty per cent of the Northland population aged under 15 had a mood or anxiety disorder diagnosed as of 2021, according to Northland District Health Board.

While the statistic is one of the highest rates of mood disorders in youths in the country, Whangārei District Council Youth Advisory Group members said they weren't surprised.

WDC Youth Advisory Group members Anna Jung and Trent Taylor noted the statistic could be worse in reality because it doesn't include people who haven't sought help or have not been diagnosed yet.

"I feel like it's higher, and when I talk to people I feel like it's more than one in five," said Jung.

"I was kind of shocked it was that low. I expected to be a lot higher," Taylor agreed.

"Everyone I talked to suffers from some sort of mental disorder, like anxiety or depression, but most of it is undiagnosed... because of the logistics of what you have to get through to actually get it diagnosed."

No privacy and public embarrassment

WDC Youth Advisory Group member Aorangi Hetaraka said she was diagnosed with anxiety at the age of eight but described the process of getting help as daunting.

"It kind of made me feel on a personal level like there was something wrong with me," said Hetaraka.

Along with the social and cultural taboos of mental health, a lack of private access to support is preventing students from seeking it when they need it most and instead offers public humiliation.

The group noted that students are often pulled out of class, or have their names read out in front of peers when they go to support services.

"There is a stigma about going to see a counsellor at school, it's like a no-no... it can be embarrassing for a lot of people," said Taylor.

"I've heard from a lot of people that counsellors tend to tell your parents, even if they said the things in the discussion were confidential," Jung said.

Whether it's true or not, this prevents youth from seeking support, especially if they're having a hard time at home.

Hetaraka said her trust was broken by a school counsellor she sought support from when the counsellor shared what she had told them in confidence.

"At school, you would make an appointment (with a counsellor), but then, all of a sudden, all of your teachers knew what was going on."

Youth unaware of services available to them

Mahitahi Hauora provided a list of community-based mental health services currently available to young people in Northland; Youth Health Support Services (Whangarei Youth Space), Primary Mental Health & Addiction Service (Mahitahi Hauora ), Te Tumu Waiora, He Kakano Ahau and 1737.

Out of the five services noted, the group of young people were only universally aware of 1737, a nationwide-trained counselling service available over call or text.

Some of the teens had heard of Youth Space but weren't aware that the service provided mental health support.

"The Youth Space nurse comes to my school because we don't have a school nurse... but not specifically for mental health," said Hetaraka.

The young people weren't aware that general practices often offer counselling and mental health services alongside GP appointments.

"I live in Onerahi and the GP is an eight-week wait if you book now. It's actually quite hard to go to a GP, so I don't think that'd be very helpful for many youths," Taylor said.

"If you can't drive, your parents have to take you (to an appointment), and to tell your parents is quite hard," said Hetaraka.

The Youth Advisory Group members all agreed that they are not taught enough about mental health at their high schools.

"I don't think we've ever had a class discussion on mental health. We've had lots on drugs and stuff but nothing on mental health," Taylor said.

The members said most of what they know about mental health is learned from friends, followed by social media, which the youths acknowledge can be unreliable.

WDC Youth Advisory Group member Takaimaania Ngata-Henare said without her friends her knowledge of mental health would be nil.

"A lot of my friends are clinically diagnosed with (mental health disorders and anxiety) and I'm lucky enough that they're willing to share," said Ngata-Henare.

Why do Northland youths have one of the highest rates of mood or anxiety disorders?

Northland DHB Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Sarah Castle pointed to poverty as the explanation for the high rates of mood and anxiety disorders in Northland youths.

"A deterioration in an individual young person's mental health is often a 'warning light' that there are bigger issues in the wider whānau and community needing understanding and support.

Castle said 80 per cent of Northland's child population is on the most deprived half of the deprivation index.

"We know that high levels of deprivation mean it's harder for young people to access stable housing, healthy food and engage in education. These are all essential for young people to thrive.

With a large Māori population in Northland, the history of extensive acts of violence upon Māori in New Zealand has had long-term impacts on mental health.

"We cannot underestimate the traumatic impact of colonisation," said Castle.

"Trauma changes us on a genetic, emotional, physical and spiritual level. We know this can be 'transmitted' through multiple generations impacting our young people and their support networks."

Mahitahi Hauora Mental Health Manager Bernie Hetaraka said recently the stresses of Covid on youth's social lives have had an impact on Northland's youth.

"Young people need connection and interaction with their peers, so to have them in 'lockdown' and experiencing reduced connection with their mates impacts on young people's mental health."

Hetaraka noted that workforce issues, particularly in the rural Mid and Far North, have caused difficulties in providing services to young people.

"There have been fewer services available for young people in the past two years due to Covid-19, with minimal face-to-face in our schools and youth hubs for the Northland Youth Health Service."

Castle said while access to mental health services is important, it is essential to address the root of the cause; the factors that are causing stress and anxiety in Northland's young people.

"Addressing the 'wider determinants of health'; good quality stable housing, lowering stress in families often due to concerns around bringing in sufficient money to cover the bills, access to good quality healthy food and being able to attend education, are all essential to improving rates of depression and anxiety in this population."

WHERE TO GET HELP

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What's Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or web chat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.