Multicultural Whangārei's English class is happy with the teacher and the services and says the language barrier is one less thing to worry about now. Photo / Tania Whyte

A lack of mental health service that specifically caters for Northland's migrant community is forcing them to source help from outside the region.

Whangārei Multi-Ethnic Collective chairman Ralph Correa said in the past six months, inquiries for help from the migrant community have drastically increased.

He feared there was a lack of services in Northland that specifically catered to the needs of migrants in the region.

The organisation was trying to source help from regions such as Auckland and Hamilton.

A Northland migrant who moved to New Zealand six months before lockdown said the change meant starting a new life with a new language, culture and people.

"And when Covid-19 locks you up in the new country, it feels very isolated."

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she had difficulty communicating with anyone when lockdown began because she lacked the confidence to speak English.

For more than a year, she stayed at home afraid to ask for help, her mental wellbeing deteriorating.

The Advocate spoke to students in Multicultural Whangārei's English class to learn more about the challenges migrants faced and the impacts on their mental health.

Common problems were language barriers, increasing rent and house prices, changing immigration rules and the uncertainties of living and working in a new country.

The students had enrolled in the class to improve their English - one component that contributed to their emotional stress and anxiety.

Whangārei Multi-Ethnic Collective chairman Ralph Correa says the inquiries for help from the migrant community have drastically increased in the last six months. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Correa said although every New Zealander was battling the growing cost of living, it was harder on migrants because they lacked support mechanisms.

They depended on organisations and third-party support, he added.

"If you are a New Zealand citizen or have been here for a long time, you already have contacts and are in the system.

"However, the migrants are left to the mercy of social organisations like the Northland Indian Association or Multi-Ethnic Collective."

Correa said Covid-19 brought a lot of challenges into Northland, causing migrants additional stress on top of changing immigration laws, and uncertainties about their stay as many live on a visa-to-visa basis.

"Many have not seen their families since the pandemic began and it brings more adversities to their mental wellbeing," he said.

Multi-Ethnic Collective helped navigate problems rather than deliver a service designed for the needs of the migrant community, Correa said.

He said none of the ethnic community groups in Northland, to his knowledge, had the funding to deliver such a service.

"In the past six months, we have seen a bigger increase in people looking for help and it all relates to their mental wellbeing.

"A lot of mental health in ethnic communities is tabooed. Although they have the education around it, the attached social stigma makes it difficult for them to ask for help."

Correa said the organisation was working to expand the help it was able to provide people.

"All of us are volunteers here but since the demand has grown quite a bit we are in a position to change the view of Northland Indian Association to now having an operational role in helping our community."

The Ministry for Ethnic Communities this year released a $10,000 one-off funding boost for migrant and refugee women and girls to support their mental wellbeing in Northland.

Miriam Centre counselling service director Patsy Henderson-Watt said while funding was not enough, it was better than nothing.

Miriam Centre founder and director Patsy Henderson believes each community, including the migrant community, should be taking care of each other and looking after their own. Photo / Tania Whyte

"We have a lot of people to look after and heal. We are pouring money in and seeking help to minimise violence.

"It is important for everybody to understand that every community should be looking after their own."