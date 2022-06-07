Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Great Minds: Migrants left at 'the mercy' of social organisations for mental health support

4 minutes to read
Multicultural Whangārei's English class is happy with the teacher and the services and says the language barrier is one less thing to worry about now. Photo / Tania Whyte

Multicultural Whangārei's English class is happy with the teacher and the services and says the language barrier is one less thing to worry about now. Photo / Tania Whyte

Avina Vidyadharan
By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

A lack of mental health service that specifically caters for Northland's migrant community is forcing them to source help from outside the region.

Whangārei Multi-Ethnic Collective chairman Ralph Correa said in the past six months,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei