Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: Reserve Bank's role in fuelling inflation needs to be looked at

5 minutes to read
The Reserve Bank's actions in fuelling house price and building cost rises is partly behind New Zealand's high inflation, columnist Vaughan Gunson believes.

The Reserve Bank's actions in fuelling house price and building cost rises is partly behind New Zealand's high inflation, columnist Vaughan Gunson believes.

Northern Advocate

OPINION

According to the National Party, it's the Government's out-of-control spending that's causing inflation. That's not even close to the real picture.

The inflation we're experiencing has multiple causes. Economists point to global supply chain

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.