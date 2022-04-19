Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: Report says it's 'now or never' if we're to restrict the average global temperature rise to below 2C

5 minutes to read
The transition from fossil fuels to the electrification of everything will require building dams, nuclear power stations, electric vehicles en masse, solar and wind farms everywhere. Photo / AP

Vaughan Gunson
By
Vaughan Gunson

Northern Advocate columnist.

OPINION
With Northland under a heavy rain warning, it seemed appropriate to be finally reading the sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

It's a trilogy, with the three parts released in August,

