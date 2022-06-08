Kaumatua Te Ihi Tito blessing Manaia House on Rathbone St. Photo / Supplied

Northland is ramping up its health support services, with works underway to build a new hub for Whangārei and a sub-acute unit in Kaitāia.

Monique Leslie, project lead at the Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) run by the Northland District Health Board, says her team is currently involved in refurbishments, upgrades and new builds for their services across Northland.

"Manaia House, being the largest project, will be the Whangārei Community Mental Health and Addictions Service, where all of our current child, youth and adult services will be co-locating," Leslie said.

"Manaia House represents a huge milestone for community mental health and a significant step towards equity of access and equity of care for people who are seeking our support, in a fit-for-purpose space."

Monique Leslie, project lead at Northland DHB's Mental Health and Addiction Services. Photo / Supplied

Manaia House has been in development since 2014 and construction at the site on Rathbone St started in February this year.

Leslie said the Manaia House project was a truly collaborative endeavour:

"Staff, tāngata whaiora, whānau, Te Poutokomanawa (Māori Health Directorate) and mana whenua have all provided input.

"Te Ahi Kaa, a group of mana whenua representatives to Northland DHB, has provided cultural guidance, including the narrative for the Manaia House design elements."

Its central location and proximity to other services are designed to remove practical barriers to gaining support and improve equity of access and equity of care.

"Providing a space that we can all be proud of and feel comfortable in enhances the mana of everyone who comes through our doors – tāngata whaiora, their whānau, staff and any members of our community," Leslie said.

The Northland DHB hopes to open Manaia House by mid-2023.

Dawn blessing of new the mental health and addiction services sub-acute unit next to Kaitaia Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Construction also commenced on a new sub-acute building on the grounds of Kaitaia Hospital with a short-stay unit and kimiora (child and adolescent) services building.

"These new facilities are long overdue and will be fantastic for everyone who accesses them in the Far North," Leslie said.

Ian McKenzie, Northland DHB's Mental Health and Addiction Services general manager, added that the new sub-acute unit will complement the bed established within Kaitaia Hospital.

The facility will consist of six patient bedrooms and offer more comprehensive mental health services in the Far North.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

Northland DHB Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS)

Mon-Fri 8am-4.30pm

Whangārei: (09) 430 4101 ext 3537

Kaipara: (09) 439 3330 ext 6701

Far North: (09) 408 0010 ext 4720/4749

Mid North: (09) 430 4101 ext 7302

After-hours crisis service: 0800 223 371

MHAS include;

• Inpatient Unit

• Adult Community Mental Health, Alcohol & Other Drug Teams

• Te Roopu Whitiora - Adult Kaupapa Māori Mental Health Service

• Te Roopu Kimiora - Child & Adolescent Mental Health and Addiction Service

• Psychiatry for Older Persons Service (POPS)

• Intensive Community Team

• Early Psychosis Intervention Service

• Manaaki Kakano - Maternal and Infant Mental Health