Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Great Minds: Northland police called to more mental health incidents

5 minutes to read
Police are attending significantly more mental health incidents in Northland than they were five years ago. Photo / NZME

Police are attending significantly more mental health incidents in Northland than they were five years ago. Photo / NZME

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods

Northland police are attending 60 per cent more mental health events than they were just five years ago.

The situation has been exacerbated by significant under-resourcing in the mental health sector in recent years.

Northland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei