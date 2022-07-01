Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Great Minds: Bald Angels founder opens up about her mental health struggles

8 minutes to read
Bald Angels founder Therese Wickbom has learned to manage depression and severe anxiety. Photo / Jenny Ling

Bald Angels founder Therese Wickbom has learned to manage depression and severe anxiety. Photo / Jenny Ling

Jenny Ling
By
Jenny Ling

Northern Advocate journalist

If anyone can see the silver lining in facing nearly a lifetime of severe anxiety coupled with bouts of depression and bulimia, it's Bald Angels Charitable Trust founder Therese Wickbom.

Wickbom - who has spent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei