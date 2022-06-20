Health Minister Andrew Little with former Northland District Health Board chair Harry Burkhardt and outgoing chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain. Photo / Peter de Graaf

With less than two weeks to go until New Zealand's health reform comes into force, uncertainty still prevails on how it will all work.

However, the region's health providers want to make one thing clear: the way Northlanders access their health won't change – for now.

"People should keep going to the places in Northland where they would usually get care, whether it's a GP or specialist appointment in hospital. Healthcare services will continue," a Northland District Health Board spokesperson said.

Apart from the board members, all Northland DHB staff have their employment moved to the new health authority Health New Zealand from July 1.

The same applies to all contractors.

"Over time services will change as we move to a more consistent health system, but initially the aim is a very smooth transition," the Northland DHB said.

The hope is that the reform will eventually address health inequity, increase access to health services, including in rural and remote locations, and give communities and Māori a stronger voice in decisions about their health.

The new structure

To achieve this, health reform will abolish all 20 district health boards in an attempt to simplify health management.

Health NZ, the newly established government body, will be taking over all Ministry of Health and DHB jobs, meaning it will look after finances and the operation of health services – at a national, regional and local level.

The Māori Health Authority will operate alongside it and also have staff based within Health NZ in Northland.



The Ministry of Health's role will refocus on strategy, policy, regulation and monitoring outcomes.

Northlanders will be able to access their health services as usual. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hospital and specialist services will be consolidated into four regional networks within Health NZ but planned nationally.

The regional boundaries are not yet known but Northland will most likely be connected to Auckland.

Andrew Little's new "locality" strategy will ensure the needs of Northland's communities are considered, the health minister said.

A locality is a kind of consulting network within a certain geographic area that reports back to Health NZ.

How these localities work and where their boundaries are is not yet known but Little assumes there will be a cluster of 60 to 80 across the country.

Nine pilots – all outside of Northland – are being launched initially.

The Northland DHB reckons the locality approach means Northlanders will have more influence over what care needs to look like in their communities.

"Localities will give rural and remote communities, in particular, more say in their primary care priorities and will help tailor services like general practice care for the realities of life in those communities – such as through more mobile or outreach services," the spokesperson said.

Dr Nick Chamberlain will be interim district director from July 1. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The reform is also establishing Iwi-Māori Partnership Boards (IMPBs) to consult on the delivery of primary and community care.

Furthermore, a task force will try to tackle backlogs in planned healthcare and surgeries.

In real terms, this might mean Northland patients could travel outside the region for their care or surgery.

There will also be initiatives to bring more health workers to Northland.

"Northland will no longer be on its own but will be managed as part of a bigger system, meaning it can draw on health resources nationwide," Little said.

Representatives for Northland

The outgoing Northland DHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain will become interim district director as part of the "smooth transition" Little has promised.

An interim regional director, Fionnagh Dougan, has been appointed for the northern region, which includes Northland and Auckland areas.

Dougan was CEO of the Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs.

Interim regional director for the northern region, Fionnagh Dougan. Photo / Janna Dixon

While the director roles will provide district and regional oversight, they will also work with national leaders for Health NZ and the Māori Health Authority.

The positions will be in place for three months while the design of the regional operating model and recruitment for the permanent roles is undertaken.

Who will represent Northland permanently on a national level and how is not yet known.

Margareth Broodkoorn, chief executive for Hauora Hokianga, has been appointed to the Interim Hauora Māori Advisory Committee.

The Northland DHB farewelled its 11 board members after their last meeting on May 30.

In a social media post, the DHB said the board members had provided "considerable experience in governance, business, health, social and community services" to benefit Northland.