Waipu’s idyllic The Cove was also included, a fitting mention in their tenth year of operating.

The historic Duke of Marlborough Hotel at the Bay of Islands has also been named yet again, alongside Cuisine Good Food Guide alumni Hōne’s Garden, Terra, Sage at Paroa Bay Winery and Omata Estate Vineyard and Kitchen.

The year’s list marks the second time listed for Local Talent Taverna who were reassured to know their first feature last year wasn’t just the hype of a new spot in town.

Serving up Mediterranean-inspired dishes in their diner-style restaurant, Matt Hawkes and Sophie Evans have been determined to keep serving up something deliciously different.

Evans credited their success in the guide to their consistency and determination to ensure perfection on every plate.

“I think that Matt and I, probably to our own detriment, are meticulous about how everything runs in the restaurant.”

Local Talent Taverna boasts a seasonal menu with fresh ingredients and pops of Mediterranean flavour.

“A year on we’re still producing a fun, seasonal menu that changes from week to week, so it gives our customers a reason to want to come back even in an economic downturn,” she said.

The taverna has a host of regular customers the staff have grown to know which she identified as a key part of owning a smaller town space.

Their burger has not changed since opening and is a menu item that “almost has a cult following,” Evans said.

Māha co-owner Diane Langman said bringing Kerikeri into the limelight was important for her team.

Their business operates at the Wharepuke Subtropical Garden where patrons come for an authentic experience where they can relax in a “beautiful environment”.

Māha owners Diane Langman and Ming Poon have years of hospitality experience that is reflected in their creative menu and excellent service. Photo / Jill Lancaster

“You get an authentic experience, you get very interesting and creative food cooked to order, [it’s] modern New Zealand which means a whole mixture of things, you can call it fusion, modern NZ or eclectic.”

Māha focuses heavily on fresh and local produce on a menu that boasts not just taste but aroha, Langman said.

Ming Poon is an award-winning chef and his food features a creative flare found only at Māha. Photo / Jill Lancaster

She believed their creativity, attention to detail, interesting flavours and unique environment set them apart.

Northland restaurateur and co-owner of The Cove Lloyd Rooney said his team are “stoked” to be nominated and placed part of their success down to location dedicated staff.

Coming off the back of being named the top restaurant in the country outside of Auckland in the Remix Lifestyle Awards, an additional plus would be to get hatted - something The Quay (one of Rooney’s other restaurants) came close to last CGFA season.

Northland restaurateur Lloyd Rooney pictured here at The Quay is pleased The Cove has been named in Cuisine's Good Food Guide. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“It would be lovely to get a hat, you never know. I think hats are probably more fine dining than we do, but then again I think for a hat there’s so much more that goes into that.”

The location of The Cove makes it a destination spot with a menu that Rooney believes caters to a range of patrons from tourists to locals.

Provincial ingredients and drinks are used always such as beers from McLeod’s Brewery, he added.

He believed what sets them apart from others was the consistency of great food, great service and talented long-term staff.

A menu that caters to every patron is something The Cove achieves well, co-owner Lloyd Rooney says.

Remaining relevant was also a key skill to utilise in the constantly changing hospitality environment, he said.

Rooney said the recognition for his business and others was great for Northland.

Following the release of the guide which this year celebrates its 20th, 20 category winners and 90 hatted restaurants as well as Chef of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will be announced on August 26 at the Cuisine Good Food Awards.

The awards will be held at Auckland’s Park Hyatt and feature two new categories - New Restaurant of the Year and Ōra King New Zealand Global Champion 2024.

Over 40 experts comprising of food writers, critics, chefs and hospitality professionals located around the country anonymously judged restaurants throughout the year to determine the list and winners.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



