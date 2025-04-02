Northland’s latest weather watch has been upgraded to an orange heavy rain warning as the region prepares to be battered by heavy rain.
The region was placed under a heavy rain watch from noon today, which was upgraded to a warning from 10am today until 1pm Friday, April 4.
MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said some areas were forecast to receive between 150-200mm of rain from now until Friday afternoon.
The highest rainfall amounts would likely hit more elevated points in the region, particularly north of Maungatapere.
Makgabutlane warned potential impacts could include surface flooding, slips, and dangerous driving conditions.