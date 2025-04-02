Advertisement
Northland braces for heavy rain as watch upgraded to orange warning

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

There's a possibility of up to 200mm of rain falling in some areas across Northland as a weather system bears down upon the region. Photo / NZME

Northland’s latest weather watch has been upgraded to an orange heavy rain warning as the region prepares to be battered by heavy rain.

The region was placed under a heavy rain watch from noon today, which was upgraded to a warning from 10am today until 1pm Friday, April 4.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said some areas were forecast to receive between 150-200mm of rain from now until Friday afternoon.

The highest rainfall amounts would likely hit more elevated points in the region, particularly north of Maungatapere.

Makgabutlane warned potential impacts could include surface flooding, slips, and dangerous driving conditions.

According to MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris, a low-pressure system from the Tasman Sea was dragging warm temperatures with it.

That was seen overnight on Tuesday, but also last night with the lowest temperatures barely dipping to just 17C in Kerikeri and 18C in Whangārei.

Makgabutlane said those temperatures were unseasonal with those numbers usually maximum at this time of year.

She said the weather system was expected to veer off Northland by the end of Friday, and overnight into Saturday was expected to be “fairly dry”.

Sunday could bring more showers as the tail of another weather system came in from the west, she said.

Civil Defence issued reminders on their social media to check drains and gutters, secure outdoor furniture and take extra care in the rain.

Meanwhile Whangārei District Council reminded people to allow more distance when driving in the rain, keeping windows and mirrors clean to maximise visibility, reduce speeds and brake carefully.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

 

