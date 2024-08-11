Once fully operational, the care home will employ a team of 46 in permanent and part-time roles, including a nurse manager, registered nurses, caregivers, diversional therapists, kitchen and maintenance staff, reception staff and cleaners.

New residents can move in from mid-September.

Metlifecare staff, including chief executive Earl Gasparich (centre), with Health Minister Shane Reti and Northland MP Grant McCallum at Oakridge Villas Care Home. Photo / Jenny Ling

Reti said the facility was a “good thing for the Far North”.

“We know across all of New Zealand we have a shortage of residential aged care beds.

“Anything in the way of beds coming into the area is a good thing.

“We know the Far North struggles with aged care beds, particularly dementia where there are substantially more resources needed.

“So, I’m particularly pleased to have that offering in Kerikeri and Northland.”

The new Kerikeri care home was constructed on the site of the former Kerikeri RSA building, which closed in 2019 because of dwindling memberships and rising costs.

It took about 18 months to build, and is next to the Metlifecare Oakridge Villas, which consists of 137 two and three-bedroom independent living units and a centralised amenities pavilion.

Northland MP Grant McCallum tries out the chair in the hair salon at Kerikeri’s new care home. Photo / Jenny Ling

Metlifecare chief executive Earl Gasparich said the new facility was “an asset to the community”.

Each suite in the care home required a deposit of about $300,000, while the “daily care fee” was funded by the Government, he said.

A “huge amount” of people were interested in the rooms, including people in the community and Oakridge residents, Gasparich said.

Oakridge Villas manager Craig White said though there were 65 care suites, they could accommodate a maximum of 70 residents because five rooms could be used as doubles.

The building has been designed to a 6 Greenstar rating to provide a sustainable and healthy environment for residents.

Throughout the building are “Northland iconic photos and paintings”, such as the Stone Store and Kemp house.

“It’s all about trying to keep it familiar with the region,” White said.

Along with visits from family, residents are allowed visits from pet cats and dogs, provided they behave themselves.

Health Minister Shane Reti and Northland MP Grant McCallum talk with Metlifecare staff during a visit to the newly constructed Oakridge Villas Care Home. Photo / Jenny Ling

This year, major risks to the future of New Zealand’s aged care sector were highlighted in a damning report released by Health New Zealand.

Its analysis found if historic building rates continued, there could be a shortage of almost 12,000 aged residential care beds by 2032.

