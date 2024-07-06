“There is genuine recognition that tourism is doing it tough.

“The main theme was the Brynderwyns, but also power as there’s been the fallen pylon, Covid, the cyclone, and the cost of living.

“There’s a feeling that we’ve got a good leadership team in place now, let’s keep it going.

“There’s genuine relief, there’s a common bond of excitement for the future.”

SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills was meant to be closed for nine weeks from February 26 to May 12 to repair storm damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and other severe weather events.

The opening was delayed due to two active slips at the site in late April, and was finally reopened to two-way traffic on June 26, in time for Matariki weekend.

Northlanders are relieved the Brynderwyns has been reopened.

Northland Inc chief executive Paul Linton said the Russell event was to uplift people and “celebrate something positive.

“We had a really good turnout.

“It was an opportunity to share with business leaders around Northland what we’ve been doing with Northland Time campaign.”

The “It’s Northland Time” campaign kicked off with social media and Google advertising on February 14, encouraging visitors to take the scenic route and explore the region’s beauty at their own pace.

The digital advertising was backed by 42 digital billboards nationwide, along with radio campaigns in Auckland and Waikato, and a TVNZ Breakfast showcase.

Linton said everyone was grateful for the work NZTA has done, but more work was needed.

“Even though the Brynderwyns are open what we really want is our four-laneing from Auckland.

“We are looking for plans and how it’s going to be funded.

“We’re going to keep reinforcing that.

“It’s only a seven to eight-year solution, we do need that expressway from Auckland to Whangārei and beyond.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.