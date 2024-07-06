Northland MP Grant McCallum celebrates the reopening of the Brynderwyns with industry leaders at the Duke of Marlborough.
Northland tourism operators and industry leaders gathered in Russell recently to celebrate the reopening of the Brynderwyns after several years of “doing it tough”.
About 60 people turned out to the event, hosted by Northland Inc, at The Duke of Marlborough on the evening of July 3.
Those who attended included former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley, Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Darryn Fisher, Northland MP Grant McCallum, Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo, Steve Mutton from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, and representatives from local iwi and Northland district and regional councils.
Duke of Marlborough part owner Riki Kinnaird said the event was an opportunity to celebrate the Brynderwyns opening and “at the same time communicate not only what happened through that process, but also what’s happening going forward”.
The evening included speeches, a Q and A session, information sharing, and a dinner, he said.