“We call ourselves the custodians of Waipu,” Boult said.

An additional agreement to mow areas around Nova Scotia Estate, the coastal walkway and the area from the museum to Halifax Drive began in 2021.

This allowed the trust to undertake further actions for the community such as overseeing the public toilet upgrade and clearing the park and streets after Cyclone Gabrielle at no cost to the council.

Things started to go south in 2023 when the council realised it had been doubling up on jobs and some areas were also being taken care of by Citycare.

A meeting between council, Citycare and Waipu 2000 established the trust would forgo mowing of the river flat area and instead take over the River Glen area.

Council manager for parks and recreation Louis Rattray said Citycare Property and Waipu 2000 were asked to submit quotes for maintenance work for the 2024/25 financial year.

“Waipu 2000 were $18,000 more expensive than Citycare Property for the same level of service and as such it was decided that council would revert back to Citycare Property for the cost savings to ratepayers.”

Waipu 2000 was then advised it had been unsuccessful and that Citycare would be afforded the contract at a price of $8500.

Boult believed it was hardly the labour input price alone and that the pricing from Citycare was predatory and intended to push the trust out.

But Rattray said the trust’s proposal was too expensive.

“It was our decision that we could not justify paying an additional $18,000 of ratepayers’ money for the same service.”

Losing the contract meant Waipu 2000 would be operating at a loss, thus putting at risk its ability to service the three original grant contracts, Boult said.

He believed the council should look at the impact on the community rather than investing elsewhere.

“It’s just disappointing. In fact, it’s more than disappointing that the council should give this to a faceless organisation.”

The trust is also currently planting 30 fruit trees for the community and organising picnic tables for the park area which are expected to cost about $5000.

Of the cyclone cleanup the trust performed, it was done with volunteers and involved clearing more than 40 large trailer and truck loads of debris.

“If the council did it, you’re talking $20,000,” Boult said.

“We pride ourselves on what our community looks like, and this [job] provided a little bit extra to make us economically viable.”

Deputy mayor and Bream Bay general ward councillor Phil Halse said the trust was set up to look after the community needs.

“They’ve done it very well over a number of years and I’d rather have community people looking after their own interests.”

He believed its pricing had been reasonable for the work and said the trust felt it had been undercut.

Losing the job would compromise the trust’s ability to look after community needs, he said.

Rattray said the council supported local delivery, however, the mowing arrangement was only temporary.

“That being said, we also need to ensure the best value for ratepayers and $18,000 additional cost for the same service did not offer good value to ratepayers.”

Council said it welcomed the opportunity to discuss revised proposals with Waipu 2000.

The Advocate approached Citycare for additional comment but was told the council would speak on its behalf.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



