Waipū 2000 chairman Graham Boult at the location of the new roundabout proposal, Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipū 2000 chairman Graham Boult at the location of the new roundabout proposal, Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waka Kotahi has gone from zero to hero in the Waipū community's books after recognising local feedback over the State Highway 1 safety redesigns.

Waipū locals blasted the original proposal in January, which could have seen an average of 137 vehicles an hour channelled through the small town's main road.

The redesigns are part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's plans for safety improvements on SH 1 from Whangārei to Wellsford, a road the Advocate has highlighted the dangers of previously.

Waka Kotahi identified four high-risk SH1 intersections near Waipū as part of

the "Road to Zero" strategy.

These four intersections are SH1 and Uretiti Rd, SH1/Nova Scotia Rd and Rosythe Rd, SH1 and Shoemaker Rd, and SH1/The Braigh and Millbrook Rd.

"Basically, they went along with what we had outlined, so all in all, it's a pretty good result," said Graham Boult, chairman of community group Waipū 2000.

The original design, particularly the proposed Shoemaker Rd roundabout, left Waipū residents concerned about safety in the small township.

The focus on the safety of SH1 without understanding the context of the surroundings and those who live there was at the helm of the issue for Boult.

"The main roundabout will now go at Nova Scotia which is what we had requested."

Other key changes include leaving The Braigh open and restricting Uretiti Rd's right turn access.

More flexible barriers are also planned to be installed, which Boult said had already been proving to be successful in the area.

"It will make it a lot safer."

Waipū 2000 chairman Graham Boult at the intersection of Nova Scotia Drive and State Highway 1, Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Boult, who thought the implementation of the first designs would have likely resulted in deaths in the town, is now confident the redesigns will bring an increase in safety across the board.

"You will never satisfy everybody but this satisfies the most and it is in line with creating a safer road."

The new developments were presented to the community by Waka Kotahi last week at the Waipū Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc general meeting.

"There will be a few problems for a few people. But overall it's I think I have a very good decision," said Boult.

"They've listened to the people and taken on board what's been said."

The changes to the proposals were the result of more than 1000 responses to the initial design, said Waka Kotahi regional manager for Northland and Auckland Stephen Collett.

"The community told us they mostly supported the safety improvements at the four high-risk intersections, however, a large number of people suggested alternative designs that focused on the rural nature of the area, holiday congestion and emergency routes.

"As promised, we have listened, taken this local knowledge on board, and used it to inform redesigned proposals for the Waipū area.

The summary of the public response to the preliminary designs was published online by Waka Kotahi on Friday.

"While the revised plans aren't yet finalised, key changes were shared with the Waipū Residents and Ratepayers Association last week and received a positive response from those who attended," said Collett.

The works are set to begin in late 2023.