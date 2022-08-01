Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Revised Northland State Highway 1 plans please Waipū community

3 minutes to read
Waipū 2000 chairman Graham Boult at the location of the new roundabout proposal, Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By , Jaime Lyth

Waka Kotahi has gone from zero to hero in the Waipū community's books after recognising local feedback over the State Highway 1 safety redesigns.

Waipū locals blasted the original proposal in January, which could have seen an average of 137 vehicles an hour channelled through the small town's main road.

The redesigns are part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's plans

