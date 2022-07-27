Parua Bay Wharf is closed due to concerns about its structural safety. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Wharf Rd may be about to become wharf-less after the ageing Parua Bay structure has been closed by the council due to safety concerns.

The wharf has been deemed too risky for people to go onto, under or tie anything up to entirely, according to Whangārei District Council.

"A combination of the age of the wharf, the way it was constructed and the marine conditions it has been subjected to over the years, have led us to close it following an engineering inspection," said WDC parks and recreation manager Sue Hodge.

This week WDC received a report that recommended the closure of the wharf to keep people safe following an investigation using drones and laser levels to recalculate the structural loading on the wharf.

"Investigations in 2018 and February this year indicated it was still safe enough to be used as a fishing platform at that point but that its condition was poor and it needed a more thorough inspection.

"Over time concrete has fallen away from the underside of the reinforced concrete deck, exposing the steel reinforcing to the elements and causing it to rust.

"This is a major structural problem. The reinforced beams it sits on have suffered the same kind of wear and tear, meaning they could break and drop the deck, and the piles are also cracked, with exposed, rusting iron reinforcing," Hodge said.

Whangārei District Council signage telling people to keep off the Parua Bay Wharf. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The wharf was cordoned off yesterday and signs and bollards were installed by WDC, but when the Advocate visited the area some of the warning signage had been removed.

While WDC promises it's working on a solution, many locals shared their dismay with the indefinite closure of the wharf on social media.

"What a load of rubbish! Probably some kid straight out of uni with a degree that has made that judgment that has no real hands-on experience or knowledge and lacks common sense," said one commenter.

"They better leave it alone ..." said another.

One commenter described the safety precautions as "PC gone mad" and suggested the wharf is still safe to fish off.

WDC signage and caution tape preventing people from walking on the wharf. Photo / Supplied

WDC doesn't have a timeline yet but it will consult the Parua Bay community on future options for the wharf.

"This wharf was originally used by barges and large vessels, but that day is long past, so retaining and maintaining a wharf of this size might not be the most sensible thing to do with ratepayers' money.

"One possible solution could be to build a lighter, smaller structure that people can fish and swim from, and occasionally tie up to – something that is smaller, safer and easier to maintain and repair," said Hodge.

Several people online dismissed that consultation was needed and that instead the wharf should simply be fixed.

"I doubt they will rebuild it, they removed the one in Taurikura years ago never to be seen again. I hope the council appreciates the value that a wharf has as a recreational asset for families," a concerned local commented.

"You don't need to consult at all. Just fix or replace the asset," one person stated.

The wharf has long been a cherished fishing spot for many in the community as well as a jumping spot for swimmers. Lots of people also shared their memories of using the wharf in the comments.

"Grew up on that wharf, caught heaps of fish and fat as oysters," said a local.

"40-year-old fishing memories on this beauty," a Facebook user said.

"A lot of mana in that wharf and I've caught some goddam good snapper off that wharf," one commenter reflected.

Parua Bay Wharf is closed after investigations proved it was unsafe for use. Photo / Michael Cunningham

While the Parua Bay wharf is closed, for the time being, the community can instead visit the other wharves nearby at Parua Bay pub, marina and cruising club, and further away at Urquharts Bay landing, McLeod Bay and Onerahi.

There are other places to fish from the rocks, including Fisherman's Point, the end of Manganese Point, and many of the beaches along the Whangārei Heads coast.