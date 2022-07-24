Disused Anglican Church, Pawarenga, Whangape Harbour, Northland, 10 May 1982. Photo / Laurence Aberhart

One of the most critically acclaimed bodies of work in the history of New Zealand photography is coming to Northland.

The photography exhibition of Northland churches will open at Whangārei Art Museum on Friday.

The collection of work, "Whare Tapu Taonga," is by celebrated photographer Laurence Aberhar, who has been a practising photographer since the 1970s.

Church of the Transformation, Tautoro, North Island, 20 April 1982. Photo / Laurence Aberhart

"His use of an antique Korona view camera, last commercially manufactured in the 1930s, lends his work a sense of atmosphere and substance that perfectly expresses the feeling of stillness and reverence for the past, found in historical buildings," said Whangārei Art Museum curator, Simon Bowerbank

Aberhart's series of images of Northland churches was begun in 1982 following a QEII Arts Council grant.

The historic churches "are small, quiet things, so humble that unless you force yourself to stop and look you would just pass on by", said Aberhart.

Aberhart now lives in Russell and has been photographing in and around the Northland area for more than four decades.

Family Church (Methodist) Whirinaki Hokianga Harbour, Northland, 23 April 1982. Photo / Laurence Aberhart

The series exemplifies Aberhart's ability to capture not only the architecture of these buildings but their social and spiritual significance as well.

The Laurence Aberhart exhibition, Whare Tapu Taonga will be on show at Whangārei Art Museum from July 30 to October 28.

The museum is overseen by Hātea Art Precinct Trust which also governs the Hundertwasser Art Centre.