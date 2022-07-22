Kane and Gail Matthews, from Pioneer Orchids, at the Whangārei Orchid Society. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kane and Gail Matthews, from Pioneer Orchids, at the Whangārei Orchid Society. Photo / Tania Whyte

There was an intense day's judging ahead of the Whangārei Orchid Society show, which began yesterday and continues today.

It means those who might not instantly recognise those orchids judged as winners can be guided by the certificates and trophies marking the winners.

For those who did enter, Judge Thomas Brown says exhibitors have such a keen eye and rich knowledge they would have known as they approached the show whether they were taking home accolades or were there to fill space between the flowers of those who did.

Whangārei Orchid Society exhibitor and judge Thomas Brown with his Ansellia africano in the background. Photo / Tania Whyte

"We've all competitive... but, particularly if you've done judging, you know if your plant is up to speed," said Brown, whose Ansellia africano won its section.

Brown, of Kentia Palms nursery at Maungakaramea, was one of nine judges. Like him, others involved in judging step aside when their own orchids come under scrutiny.

Baby Asher Chisnall, mum Georgia Kidd and grandmother Robyn Armstrong at the Whangārei Orchid Society show. Photo / Tania Whyte

This year's show was held earlier than usual, meaning a different range of orchids on display to meet the season, and an added challenge for exhibitors to time the flowering.

The show continues tomorrow at Forum North. While mask-wearing could not be made compulsory, almost every person attending was wearing one.