The Antwerp Bridge docked at Northport. Photo / Tania Whyte

A new record has been set at Northport for the number of containers handled after a second visit from ship, Antwerp Bridge.

The vessel, sailing under the Korean flag, docked at the port at Marsden Point on Wednesday, bringing with her 1876 containers needing to be discharged.

Five days are needed to deal with the 103 transhipments, 57 reefers (refrigerated), 21 OOG (Out-Of-Gauge) and 51 DG (Dangerous Goods) containers.

Northport said her arrival was delayed a day due to the bad weather in the region.

The container ship, built in 2005, is expected to leave port on Sunday.