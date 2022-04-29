Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northport welcomes nationwide reviews of port operations sparked by deaths

4 minutes to read
Northport is fully on board with the government-ordered review of ports across the country, announced after two workers' deaths - one in Auckland and one in Lyttelton. Photo / Supplied

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

The country's northern-most multi-purpose port is not shying away from a government-ordered review into port operations nationwide.

Northport commercial manager David Finchett says no organisation should "rest comfortably" thinking its "health, safety and security procedures

