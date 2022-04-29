Northport is fully on board with the government-ordered review of ports across the country, announced after two workers' deaths - one in Auckland and one in Lyttelton. Photo / Supplied

The country's northern-most multi-purpose port is not shying away from a government-ordered review into port operations nationwide.

Northport commercial manager David Finchett says no organisation should "rest comfortably" thinking its "health, safety and security procedures are watertight".

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced Maritime New Zealand and WorkSafe would carry out assessments at the country's 13 major international commercial ports in the next two weeks.

The review is in response to the deaths of two port workers less than a week apart. A worker for Lyttelton Port Company was crushed by coal on Monday while loading a ship.

Six days earlier, Atiroa Tuaiti died at the Ports of Auckland. The 26-year-old reportedly fell from a height while working on a container ship.

Port companies were directed by Wood to review their operations and provide assurances that appropriate steps were being taken to reduce the potential for harm in high-risk activities.

The Ports Leadership Group was asked to prepare advice on any additional priority actions for Wood, including whether regulatory changes were required.

The minister also announced the Transport Accident Investigation Commission would be investigating the two workers' deaths.

His actions followed an outcry from both the Maritime and Council of Trade unions calling for a national inquiry.

Finchett said Northport "very much" welcomed Wood's approach.

"Northport is committed to taking whatever actions are required to mitigate and reduce risk, and eliminating it where possible.

"When it comes to safety, culture is as important as procedure. There is a highly-attuned safety culture at Northport."

Triboard from the Juken Mill in Kaitāia is loaded aboard the car/truck transport ship Istra Ace at Northport before sailing to Japan. Photo / Supplied

No deaths have occurred within Northport's terminal since the port opened in 2002.

However, two sailors died aboard a ship berthed at the port in May 2010.

The chief officer and the deck crew member suffocated in the ship's cargo hold, which was full of logs.

The officer rapidly lost consciousness when he entered the hold and fell from the ladder he was on.

One of the crew went down to rescue him and also lost consciousness and fell off the ladder. Both of them died within five minutes, according to autopsy reports released in 2011.

Finchett said the accident was the result of an "on-board crew management issue and was found to be unrelated to ship-loading or port-related activity".

"There have been no incidences of serious harm to people directly employed by Northport Ltd over this period."

Finchett was confident the port's safety culture would remain steadfast during Northport's future growth.

Currently, more than 280 people work for a variety of organisations based at the deep-water commercial port at Marsden Point.

More than 280 people from a variety of organisations are based within Northport. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Organisations include North Tugz, C3 Marshalling, International Stevedoring Organisation, Independent Stevedoring Ltd, Forest Loaders and Genera. Shipping agencies, New Zealand Customs and Ministry for Primary Industries also have representatives based within Northport.

"Each organisation operating at Northport is responsible for the safety of its own staff, and for the necessary training that will allow staff to work safely and in safety," Finchett said.

Northport Ltd's responsibility as the facility owner is to ensure each organisation had a wide range of health and safety procedures.

Finchett said the port worked closely with government agencies - such as Maritime NZ, WorkSafe, NZ Customs and MPI - to ensure all operations onsite met and where possible exceeded legislated requirements.

"Northport Ltd also runs port-wide safety campaigns and has a port-wide reporting system for risks, incidents and any other health, safety or security concerns."