Northlanders are urged to get tested as Covid cases soar in the region.

New Covid 19 cases in Whangārei have soared this weekend, as the DHB advises those in Dargaville, where cases have been increasing all week, to get tested if they have symptoms.

The Northland DHB has now brought its Covid reporting system in line with MoH data after discrepancies appeared last week between the figures released by the two bodies.

The Northland DHB announced on Saturday that they now will publish the daily COVID-19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by Territorial Local Authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

The Northland DHB reported 225 new cases of Covid 19 in Northland on Sunday, 118 cases of which are in the Whangārei District.

The DHB also reported 60 new cases in Far North District, followed by 47 cases in the Kaipara District.

There are two COVID-19 cases currently in Northland hospitals.

There are 962 active cases in Northland currently according to the DHB.

The Northland DHB has put out a statement about the rising number of Covid 19 cases in Dargaville this week.

The DHB is urging anyone experiencing any symptoms to get a test at the Dargaville Hospital testing centre.

"We are strongly urging the broader community to take protective measures including getting vaccinated if you are not already," noted Dr Bart Willems, Public Health Medicine Specialist.

"The Kaipara region has some of the highest numbers of unvaccinated people in Northland and this localised outbreak poses further risks to the community."

On Saturday, Northland DHB reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 in Northland.

Whangārei District had the highest number of new cases with 96, followed by 79 cases in Far North District and 37 cases in Kaipara District.

On Saturday, 6 new cases remained under investigation and may be transferred to other regions after their whereabouts are pinpointed.

Northland Covid 19 testing and vaccination information can be found at the Northland District Health Board website www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/.