Health authorities are continuing to encourage Kiwis to get vaccinated and boosted as Covid numbers climb. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A handful of new daily Covid cases have been recorded in Waitangi - one of six Northland locations to feature in today's district health board statement.

Overall, the region recorded 21 new cases of Covid-19. Of which, four are in Waitangi, two in Kaitāia, two in Kāeo, eight in Kerikeri, one in Kawakawa, and four in Whangārei.

The Northland District Health Board said the cases were under investigation to determine if they are linked to previous cases or not.

None of the 260 active cases currently in Northland is in hospital. There has been a total of 409 cases recorded in the region since October 22 last year.

There are 1929 cases of Covid-19 in the community today - a new record.

The majority of today's community cases - 1384 - are in Auckland.

Others are in Northland (13), Waikato (155), Bay of Plenty (58), Lakes (9), Hawke's Bay (17), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (8), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (28), Hutt Valley (50), Nelson Marlborough (60), Canterbury (35), South Canterbury (7), and the Southern region (77).

There are now 9874 active community cases in New Zealand in total, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

Seventy-three people are in hospital with the virus - one in ICU or HDU. They are in North Shore, Middlemore, Auckland, Rotorua, Tauranga, Waikato, Wellington, Tairāwhiti and MidCentral hospitals.

The average age of hospital patients with Covid-19 is 57.

The Ministry of Health provided the vaccination status of those in Auckland and Northern hospitals. Of the 73 people hospitalised with the virus, this included 54 people.

Two patients' vaccination statuses weren't known. The remaining cases' statuses are:

• Unvaccinated or not eligible: 8 cases / 14.9 per cent

• partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose: 2 cases / 3.7 per cent

• fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case: 42 cases / 77.8 per cent

Eighteen new Covid cases have also been detected at the border.

For a full list of Northland testing and vaccination clinics visit the Northland District Health Board website.