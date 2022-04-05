Vaccination times and locations are available on the Northland District Health Board website. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland has recorded 619 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24-hours up to 6am today.

The majority are in Whangārei with 361 cases reported, followed by 212 in the Far North, and 46 in Kaipara.

Another person has been hospitalised with the virus since yesterday - taking the current number of Northlanders in hospital with Covid-19 to 18.

The Northland District Health Board announced 3876 cases remain active in the region and 17,979 have recovered.

Testing

Testing is available throughout the region until 3pm at district health board sites in Kaitāia (The Old Warehouse, 11 Matthews Ave); Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd); Dargaville Hospital, and Whangārei (Winger Cr, Kamo).

Vaccination

The district health board says bookings are preferred for boosters and 5 to 11-year-old Pfizer vaccinations via

BookMyVaccine

. However, walk-ins are available.

A GP prescription is required for the Novavax vaccination if a person's first dose was a different vaccine. Novavax was made available in Northland on March 21.

District health board vaccination sites are available in Kerikeri (1 Sammaree Pl) until 5pm; Dargaville (22a Normanby St) until 3pm; and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre on Okara Dr) until 5pm.

A full list of Māori health provider vaccination clinics is available on the Northland DHB website.

The district health board says people who test positive for Covid-19 should wait three months before seeking their booster shot.