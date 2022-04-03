There are still 17 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Northland, and 406 new cases today. Photo / NZME

There are 406 new cases of Covid-19 in Northland today, the Northland District Health Board (NDHB) reports.

This is the total number of cases reported in the 24 hours to 6am today. This includes 230 cases in Whangārei District, 137 cases in Far North District and 39 cases in Kaipara District.

Today's number is down from 563 cases reported on Friday. The Northland DHB does not report case numbers during weekends.

There are 3,912 active cases in Northland currently, including 17 cases in hospital. There are also 16,813 people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Northland.

For Covid-19 testing locations and vaccination locations, go to northlanddhb.org.nz

For Covid-19 RATs collection sites, go to healthpoint.co.nz