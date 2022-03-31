The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Northland has dropped from 33 yesterday to 17 today. Photo / NZME

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Northland has dropped from 33 yesterday to 17 today. Photo / NZME

There are 563 new Covid-19 cases in Northland today, the Northland District Health Board reports.

This is the total number of cases reported in the 24 hours to 6am on today. It includes 320 cases in Whangārei district, 210 cases in Far North district and 33 cases in Kaipara district.

There are 17 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Northland region, down from 33 yesterday.

There are 3939 active cases in Northland, and 15,354 have recovered from the virus.

The number of new cases in Northland today is down from 662 yesterday, 634 on Wednesday and 730 on Tuesday. There were 445 cases on Monday.

For Covid-19 testing locations and vaccination locations, go to northlanddhb.org.nz

For Covid-19 RATs collection sites, go to healthpoint.co.nz