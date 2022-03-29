Covid 19 testing and vaccination centres are open across Northland as the outbreak continues, with 634 new cases reported in the region today.

Covid-19 case numbers continue to fluctuate in Northland with 634 new cases reported in the region today.

Northland District Health Board (NDHB) said here have been 634 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Northland in the 24 hours to 6am today.

This is down on the 730 new cases notified on Tuesday, but up on the 445 new cases reported on Monday.

NDHB said of today's new cases 369 are in Whangārei District, 225 in the Far North District, and 40 cases Kaipara District.

There are 3,945 active cases in Northland currently and there are 13,951 people who have recovered. There are also 17 cases currently in hospital in Northland, and no new Covid-related deaths have been reported in the region.

NDHB said it published the daily Covid-19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by Territorial Local Authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

Despite the fluctuating numbers, Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker believed Northland's Omicron outbreak has probably peaked.

The health board is urging Northlanders to continue to get vaccinated against and tested for Covid-19, saying this is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus or to limit its impact.

For testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/getting-tested/northland-testing-locations/

For RATs collection sites, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/northland/?covidTesting=im%3A1295965

For vaccination locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/getting-vaccinated/northland-vaccination-clinics/