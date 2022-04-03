Two people with Covid 19 have died. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Ministry of Health reported 385 new cases of Covid 19 today with 27 cases in Northland hospitals.

Two people died with or of Covid 19 in Northland from a total of 18 deaths nationwide.

The deaths include people who have died over the past five days. Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than from Covid-19, the ministry noted.

One person was in their 30s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s, three in their 80s, and three were over 90.

The Northland District Health Board has further informed the public that Whangārei Hospital Emergency Department is currently operating at capacity.

People arriving at the ED you will be triaged by a nurse and if their condition is not urgent the person may be asked to wait or advised of other options.