A full list of available RAT collection sites in Northland is available on the Northland District Health Board website. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 21,000 Covid cases have been recorded in Northland - bolstered by an additional 713 new cases today.

Overall, the region has recorded 21,137 cases of Covid. Of which, 17,246 have recovered and 3891 remain active.

Seventeen people are currently in hospital with the virus in Northland.

Of today's new cases 434 are located in Whangārei, 228 in the Far North, and 51 in Kaipara.

Testing

Testing is available throughout the region until 3pm at district health board sites in Kaitāia (The Old Warehouse, 11 Matthews Ave); Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd); Dargaville Hospital, and Whangārei (Winger Cr, Kamo).

Vaccination

The district health board says bookings are preferred for boosters and 5 to 11-year-old Pfizer vaccinations via BookMyVaccine. However, walk-ins are available.

A GP prescription is required for the Novavax vaccination if a person's first dose was a different vaccine. Novavax was made available in Northland on March 21.

District health board vaccination sites are available in Kaitāia (11 Matthews Ave) until 5pm; Kerikeri (1 Sammaree Pl) until 3pm; Dargaville (22a Normanby St) until 3pm; and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre on Okara Dr) until 2pm.

A full list of Māori health provider vaccination clinics is available on the Northland DHB website.

The district health board says people who test positive for Covid-19 should wait three months before seeking their booster shot.