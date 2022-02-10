Northland hit a major vaccine milestone on Thursday, the same day two schools reported active Covid cases onsite. Photo / Tania Whyte

All of Northland's new Covid cases announced on Friday are under investigation to determine whether they are linked to known cases.

Northland District Health Board announced 16 new cases in the past 24-hours. Seven of them are based in the Far North and nine in the Whangārei District.

No further details were provided about where exactly the cases in the Far North and Whangārei District were based.

"The 16 cases are under investigation to determine if they are linked to previous cases or not," a statement released by the DHB said.

No new locations of interest in Northland have been listed on the Ministry of Health website in the past 24-hours.

As of 9am on Friday, there were 159 active cases in the region from a total of 275 cases recorded since October 22.

No Covid cases are currently in any of the region's hospitals.

The DHB said the outstanding 116 cases had recovered and were released from isolation.

Friday's new cases come a day after Northland hit a major vaccination milestone as 90 per cent of the region's eligible population had received their first dose.

But the celebration was marred as two Northland schools announced they had confirmed Covid cases.

Whangārei Boys' High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith made public in a statement posted on Facebook, that their case was a student who had been at school for two days from February 1.

"With the support of Northland DHB Public Health and the Ministry of Education, we have identified 5 close contacts of the case," she wrote.

"I have contacted all identified close contacts and they are being supported in the next steps by the Public Health staff."

Therefore, anyone who had not been contacted by Gilbert-Smith was not classed as close contact.

"All identified close contacts are now isolating and being tested. Thank you to all the whānau of those identified for their terrifically fast response."

Gilbert-Smith said the school remained open for all other students.

However, her post advised any students and their whānau to watch for symptoms and if they developed to get tested immediately. They were asked to stay at home until they receive a result.

Hikurangi Primary School were the second school to report a student had tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email to students' whānau, the school said they had completed contact tracing.

As part of the process, they were contacting families directly to inform them as to whether their child was a close contact.

The school remained open but echoed the advice of Whangārei Boys' High School as they asked any students with symptoms or feeling unwell to stay at home and wait for further advice.

With multiple new Covid cases cropping up daily in Northland, the region's health board is urging Tai Tokerau residents to take part in the Big Boost event this weekend.

The DHB is hosting two events on Saturday in Kerikeri and Dargaville, specifically focused on boosters and vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds.

There will be a vaccination clinic in Dargaville at 22 Normanby St from 10am to 5pm and at the same time further north, a drive-through event at the Kerikeri Sports Complex on Waipapa Rd.



More details about mobile events for Northland's Big Boost are expected to be released on Friday by the Ministry of Health.

Further details of the region's testing sites and vaccination clinics can be found on the Northland District Health Board website.