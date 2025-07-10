The teams' line-up after the Wools of New Zealand team beat England in a shearing test at the Great Yorkshire Show on July 9: the New Zealand team of Jack Fagan (King Country, left), Toa Henderson (Northland) and manager Neil Fagan, and the England team of Nick Greaves, Dean Nelmes and manager Jason Rangeley. Photo / SSNZ

The teams' line-up after the Wools of New Zealand team beat England in a shearing test at the Great Yorkshire Show on July 9: the New Zealand team of Jack Fagan (King Country, left), Toa Henderson (Northland) and manager Neil Fagan, and the England team of Nick Greaves, Dean Nelmes and manager Jason Rangeley. Photo / SSNZ

New Zealand shearers Toa Henderson and Jack Fagan have continued a Downunder dominance of England at the Great Yorkshire Show by winning the second test of their 2025 Wools of New Zealand Tour of the UK and France.

Northland’s Henderson was first to finish the test of 20 Swaledale hoggets each, which he shore in 13m 43s, also scoring the best points overall.

He and teammate Jack Fagan, from the King Country, beat England shearers Nick Greaves and Dean Nelmes by 4.3pts on Wednesday (Thursday morning NZT).

Fagan was also runner-up to Welsh shearer Gethin Lewis in defence of the Great Yorkshire Open title Fagan won last year, when he and Greaves both featured in a test match New Zealand won by just 0.55pts.

Henderson is the Golden Shears and New Zealand Shears Open champion and just a fortnight into his first shearing in the Northern Hemisphere. It is his first tour in the New Zealand singlet and he is currently a clear leader in the 2026 World Championships New Zealand team selection series back home. He was also first to finish the Open final but had to settle for third place overall.