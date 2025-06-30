Mutch won the New Zealand Shears Circuit final in Te Kūiti this year and is in one of the best patches of a career that includes a world individual championship win in Masterton in 2012 and a Golden Shears open title on the same stage three years later.
Henderson, in addition to posting the fastest time in the test, made his way through the open field of 36 to reach the four-man final and finish fourth.
This underlines that he means business in his first shearing venture in the Northern Hemisphere, just four days after arriving from New Zealand.
While Mutch was less than a point clear of Fagan in the test, Shaw had the best quality points, but Henderson was penalised the heaviest in judging on the shearing board and with the finished product in the pens.
It was quality and experience that carried the day, as Mutch and Shaw have shorn Scotland many times together over the last decade.
This includes the last time New Zealand won at Lochearnhead, a victory by Kiwi world champions John Kirkpatrick and Rowland Smith in 2016.
The Scots pair achieved the ultimate goal by winning the World Teams Championship in France in 2019.