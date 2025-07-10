However, Dixon said many locals were uncertain about what the increase would actually deliver.

“Look around our town, and you’ll see basic services like footpaths and drains that haven’t been upgraded in decades.

“What residents truly want is assurance that this money will be spent where it’s absolutely needed, and we just aren’t seeing that happen.”

During May, scores of homes in Dargaville were without water for days and businesses and others were asked to conserve as much as possible because of a break in the town's aged supply pipes. Photo / NZME

In response, the KDC said it has a constrained rating base but is actively investing in infrastructure. It pointed to a 30-year water infrastructure plan and nearly $30 million in roading capital works planned for 2025/26, plus $13m for operations and maintenance.

The council invited residents to report specific concerns so they could be reviewed against planned upgrades.

Dixon criticised what she called misplaced priorities, citing complaints from Plunket St residents about unnecessary resealing.

The KDC defended its resealing programme, saying it was a preventive measure based on technical assessments.

“While the road might still look perfectly fine to the eye, the timing of the reseal is crucial to protect the long-term condition of the network,” the council said.

The DRRA opposed the new targeted museum rate and was surprised it had been introduced after earlier indications that the council didn’t support it.

“It’s going to be a huge financial burden to our ratepayers on top of the rate rises and the cost of rubbish collection,” Dixon said.

The KDC said the $14 rate was adopted after formal consultation, with about two-thirds of submitters supporting a targeted rate in some form. It noted that savings elsewhere allowed the overall increase to be reduced from a projected 8.9% to 8.3%, including the museum rate.

Dixon warned that rising rates are especially hard on Kaipara residents, whose average household income is significantly below the national average.

“So the impact of a rate increase is larger when you take this into consideration.”

She highlighted the cost of rubbish collection, which is not included in rates.

“It’s a hidden cost … when you factor it in, we are paying some of the highest rates in the country.”

Dixon said the financial strain could lead to non-payment of rates, which would ultimately affect council viability.

“It’s important the council gets the mix right to ensure it remains fiscally viable.”

Looking ahead, Dixon said Kaipara urgently needed targeted government investment to stimulate economic development, create jobs, and attract new residents.

“There is hope and opportunity for growth in our district – it’s just about ensuring we get the right investment so that we can see that through to fruition.”

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast.