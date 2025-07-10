Dargaville Ratepayers and Residents Association chairwoman Rose Dixon. Photo / Denise Piper
With rates set to rise again, Dargaville locals are questioning whether the extra cost will finally deliver long-overdue improvements to the town’s ailing infrastructure.
The Kaipara District Council (KDC) last week announced its 2025/26 rating schedule: an average rates increase of 8.3% and a new $14 targeted rate per propertyto support three district museums.
Mayor Craig Jepson said the plan reflected careful financial planning at an economically challenging time.
“We understand any rates increase can be challenging, but this represents a significant achievement for Kaipara’s small rating base, especially given the current national economic climate,” Jepson said.
Dargaville Ratepayers & Residents Association (DRRA) chairwoman Rose Dixon said residents weren’t surprised by the increase, acknowledging the district “desperately needs” infrastructure upgrades.
In response, the KDC said it has a constrained rating base but is actively investing in infrastructure. It pointed to a 30-year water infrastructure plan and nearly $30 million in roading capital works planned for 2025/26, plus $13m for operations and maintenance.
The council invited residents to report specific concerns so they could be reviewed against planned upgrades.
Dixon criticised what she called misplaced priorities, citing complaints from Plunket St residents about unnecessary resealing.
The KDC defended its resealing programme, saying it was a preventive measure based on technical assessments.
“While the road might still look perfectly fine to the eye, the timing of the reseal is crucial to protect the long-term condition of the network,” the council said.
The DRRA opposed the new targeted museum rate and was surprised it had been introduced after earlier indications that the council didn’t support it.
“It’s going to be a huge financial burden to our ratepayers on top of the rate rises and the cost of rubbish collection,” Dixon said.
The KDC said the $14 rate was adopted after formal consultation, with about two-thirds of submitters supporting a targeted rate in some form. It noted that savings elsewhere allowed the overall increase to be reduced from a projected 8.9% to 8.3%, including the museum rate.
Dixon warned that rising rates are especially hard on Kaipara residents, whose average household income is significantly below the national average.
“So the impact of a rate increase is larger when you take this into consideration.”
