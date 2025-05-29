The council said that time was critical. “Please: hold off running your dishwasher or doing any washing; hold off on flushing the toilet if you can; turn off running taps, and if you can wait until later on today to have a shower, you are a star.”

A repair team worked through the night to fix a line break at Mamaranui. However, new issues are now being addressed.

Dargaville Residents and Ratepayers Association chairwoman Rose Dixon. Photo / Denise Piper

By mid-morning the council said it had to turn off booster pumps at the treatment station, which would cut the supply or reduce pressure to any properties on ground higher than it.

At least five areas of housing were affected.

Schools in Dargaville have switched to onsite water tanks so they can continue to stay open today even if the municipal water supply runs dry.

Dargaville High School posted on social media earlier on Friday morning that it may have to close if the water was cut off, but it has since updated parents that it has switched to its onsite water tanks.

Dargaville Intermediate School also switched to its onsite water tanks on Friday morning. A number of schools received tanks, UV filters and pumps from the Ministry of Education following a drought in early 2020.

Apparelmaster Drycleaners owner-operator Corine Lord said a council spokesperson phoned her and other businesses listed as heavy water users this morning to alert them of the need to conserve water.

She said the council had overlooked that many businesses start earlier. Apparelmaster, for instance, begins work at 3.30am, so the alert was far too late.

Most of her business’ washing was already completed for the day.

“The damage was already done, so to speak,” Lord said.

In the two years she has owned the business, including during the drought earlier this year, this was the first time it had faced the prospect of potentially being unable to operate due to a water shortage.

Dargaville Residents and Ratepayers Association chairwoman Rose Dixon said the shortage reflected the dire state of the town’s infrastructure.

“We need government intervention to solve it, as the burden to ratepayers is just too high.

“We have a small ratepayer base to service the region and, as a result, our infrastructure upgrades and repairs are being neglected.”

She said the ratepayers’ association was hugely concerned about failing infrastructure in the district.

“This is exactly why investment by the council needs to be prioritised towards infrastructure and not golf courses – as per their economic development plan.”

The Northern Advocate has approached the council for comment.

Water has been an ongoing issue in Dargaville. During the summer, the town and nearby Baylys Beach were placed under level-four water restrictions, the toughest available, as drought started to bite.

The measures dramatically reduced water use.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research data showed there was between 100-150mm of rainfall in the area this month.

There were a few showers forecast for the weekend but the next substantial rainfall was not expected until Wednesday or Thursday next week.

Long-range data showed the first week of June looked set to be wetter than average.