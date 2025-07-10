The allocation of operational funding for vandalism is calculated on a per-student basis depending on the school's risk level. Photo / 123rf
More than $1.5 million has been provided to Northland schools by the Ministry of Education over the past five years to cover vandalism costs.
Seven schools in Whangārei, one in the Kaipara District and two in the Far North requested additional funding to cover costs that exceed their vandalismallocation.
Louise Ānaru, the Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand president and principal at Kaitāia College,said the availability of funds to cover vandalism showed it was a normalised part of school management.
State schools receive funding through an operational grant to address vandalism to Ministry-owned buildings and facilities.
The grant is calculated on a per-pupil rate based on the school’s risk level.