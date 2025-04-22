Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

After regional Shakespeare win, Kaitāia College students need help to get to national finals

Northern Advocate
Kaitāia College’s talented Senior Drama students Sam Perry, Lailani Barrett-Chadwick, Taieyzah Lundon, and Tavin Norma have won the right to represent the region in the National Shakespeare Festival in Wellington, but first need help to get there.

Four Far North students are determined not to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune asHamlet did, so they are embarking on a quest to shine in the National Shakespeare Festival.

Four talented Kaitāia College senior drama students are heading to the festival in Wellington over King’s Birthday weekend, but they need public help to get there.

After wowing the judges at the recent Tai Tokerau Regional Shakespeare Festival, where they competed against more than 20 other Shakespeare scenes, the student-directed group — Sam Perry (director), and performers Lailani Barrett-Chadwick, Taieyzah Lundon, and Tavin Norman — took home the coveted Best Student Directed 5-minute Piece award.

The win earned them automatic entry into the national festival, where they will represent Kaitāia College and the wider Tai Tokerau region on a national stage.

Kaitāia College’s entrant in the Tai Tokerau Regional Shakespeare Festival saw them win the coveted Best Student Directed 5-minute Piece award.
But first, there’s the small issue of getting there, so the team is working hard to raise the $4000 needed to cover flights, accommodation, and expenses for their five-day trip to Wellington over the King’s Birthday long weekend at the end of May.

All four are Year 11 students in their first year of senior drama, and for two of them, it will be their first time on a plane. The national festival offers an unforgettable experience, filled with professional theatre workshops, inspiring performances, cultural exploration, and the chance to compete against the best young actors from across Aotearoa. The students are buzzing with excitement about what lies ahead.

“I would love to go to the festival as I will meet new people and have great experiences,” Tavin said.

Taieyzah adds: “I know this trip will help build my confidence and give me the opportunity to try new things.”

“This is more than a competition,” says drama teacher Petrina Hodgson. “It’s a life-changing experience. These students have worked incredibly hard and deserve every moment of this opportunity.”

The team is already planning raffles, bake sales, and a market day to help raise the funds, but they need the support of the wider community to reach their goal in time.

Kaitāia College’s Senior Drama students with their awards from the Tai Tokerau Regional Shakespeare Festival.
If you’d like to support their journey, donations can be made directly to the school: Kaitaia College Board of Trustees Bank Account: 12-3096-0252053-00, Reference: Drama Wellington

