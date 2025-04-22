Four Far North students are determined not to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune asHamlet did, so they are embarking on a quest to shine in the National Shakespeare Festival.
Four talented Kaitāia College senior drama students are heading to the festival in Wellington over King’s Birthday weekend, but they need public help to get there.
After wowing the judges at the recent Tai Tokerau Regional Shakespeare Festival, where they competed against more than 20 other Shakespeare scenes, the student-directed group — Sam Perry (director), and performers Lailani Barrett-Chadwick, Taieyzah Lundon, and Tavin Norman — took home the coveted Best Student Directed 5-minute Piece award.
The win earned them automatic entry into the national festival, where they will represent Kaitāia College and the wider Tai Tokerau region on a national stage.