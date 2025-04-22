But first, there’s the small issue of getting there, so the team is working hard to raise the $4000 needed to cover flights, accommodation, and expenses for their five-day trip to Wellington over the King’s Birthday long weekend at the end of May.

All four are Year 11 students in their first year of senior drama, and for two of them, it will be their first time on a plane. The national festival offers an unforgettable experience, filled with professional theatre workshops, inspiring performances, cultural exploration, and the chance to compete against the best young actors from across Aotearoa. The students are buzzing with excitement about what lies ahead.

“I would love to go to the festival as I will meet new people and have great experiences,” Tavin said.

Taieyzah adds: “I know this trip will help build my confidence and give me the opportunity to try new things.”

“This is more than a competition,” says drama teacher Petrina Hodgson. “It’s a life-changing experience. These students have worked incredibly hard and deserve every moment of this opportunity.”

The team is already planning raffles, bake sales, and a market day to help raise the funds, but they need the support of the wider community to reach their goal in time.

Kaitāia College’s Senior Drama students with their awards from the Tai Tokerau Regional Shakespeare Festival.

If you’d like to support their journey, donations can be made directly to the school: Kaitaia College Board of Trustees Bank Account: 12-3096-0252053-00, Reference: Drama Wellington