Year 11 students Ashleen Soper, Starskea MnCube and Stella Moreton are one of the groups who will travel to Wellington to perform at the SGCNZ National University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival. Photo / Brodie Stone

Two Northland school groups have wowed their way into the finals of a prestigious national Shakespeare competition after winning the regional bout.

Whangārei Boys’ High School (WBHS) and Whangārei Girls’ High School (WGHS) students will travel to Wellington for the SGCNZ National University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival to go head to head against 1500 other young performers from schools nationwide.

WBHS’s rendition of Tempest and WGHS’s Othello impressed veteran actors and judges Stuart and Laurel Devenie.

WGHS Year 11 students Starskea MnCube, Stella Moreton and Ashleen Soper said their performance of Othello not only showcased their acting abilities but also portrayed New Zealand’s high rates of domestic violence.

The performance of Othello wowed the judges, earning the trio a place at the national competition.

Ashleen, who was cast as Desdemona, said some audience members had told her they felt “triggered” by the act - a testament to the youngster’s brutal performance.

Stella, who plays Emilia, said people are often intimidated by the Shakespearean language when really it’s “simple”.

She was surprised by the unique takes at the regional competition - many she would never have thought of.

“You can really bring a modern twist on it,” Stella said.

The trio were embracing the opportunity to perform in the finals as well as attend a week’s worth of workshops - although they admitted they felt pressure to do well.

“This is a really amazing opportunity and I just really want it to be perfect,” Ashleen said.

The group believed Northland’s tightly-knit drama community contributed to the number of successes on the festival’s stages over the years.

“We have a good drama community, it’s quite accessible, there are different drama clubs and stuff, and it’s a thing that students and the people in our community want to pursue because it’s such a fun thing to do,” Starskea said.

Regional festival co-ordinator Debi Walters-Brown said Northland continues to provide “top performers” in the competition, with many going on to pursue successful careers in the arts.

Debi Walters-Brown at the Tai Tokerau Regional Shakespeare Festival held on the riverbanks of the Hatea River last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Walters-Brown said providing a successful performance comes down to using creativity, camaraderie, co-operation and commitment, all elements which she says will carry through into the performer’s lives outside of school, such as in the workforce.

“They need flexibility, commitment, passion, vision,” she said.

WGHS drama teacher William (Bill) Walker was surprised and impressed by the fervour of the group’s performance.

“There was a palpable tension in the audience, it’s quite a moving thing,” he said.

Six Northland schools supplied 11 entries last month in the regional competition, performing five-minute scenes and 15-minute scenes.

Huanui College, Pompallier College and Tauraroa Area School as well as Making a Scene Drama and Voice Academy also performed on the night, with Huanui College student Lucy Murray winning the Most Outstanding Individual Contestant trophy on the night.

She gained entrance to the National Shakespeare Schools Production in Otago.

Donations can be made to help get the WGHS students to Wellington by visiting their Givealittle page.



